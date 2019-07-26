Princess Cruises Named Amongst Healthiest Cruises by SHAPE Magazine's Healthy Travel Awards

The SHAPE Healthy Travel Awards, featured on shape.com , represent the best wellness hot spots and programs to relax, refuel, get inspired, and reconnect while on vacation. Award categories include the best in hotel gyms, restaurants, and cruises, as well as healthiest amenities and family getaways.

"We're honored to be acknowledged by SHAPE magazine in its Healthy Travel Awards. In addition to the Lotus Spa and fitness center, we're equally thrilled to see the Glacier Bay National Park Junior Ranger Program in Alaska recognized," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "The Junior Ranger Program is a special partnership with the National Park Service designed to help our youth guests appreciate the vast wildlife and landscape exclusive to this region of the world. We're always striving to offer our guests the most unique and transformative experiences to promote wellness and relaxation, ensuring they come back new."

Princess Cruises offers Lotus Spa and Fitness Centers aboard all 17 of its cruise ships, sailing to more than 380 destinations around the globe. With a vast selection of relaxing massages, facials and body treatments to choose from, as well an outdoor jogging track, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, and dynamic group fitness classes like yoga and indoor cycling, guests can choose to relax and work out with ocean views to renew the mind, body and spirit while on board.

In partnership with the National Park Service, the cruise line also offers the Glacier Bay National Park Junior Ranger Program. Designed to bring Glacier Bay and the Alaska wilderness to life for thousands of children, the highly regarded program features interactive games, activity books and presentations by Park Rangers. Upon completion of the program, each child is designated a Junior Ranger and receives his/her very own rangers badge and certificate.

"Travelers today are looking for transformational vacations that give them exciting new experiences to explore—and also help them relax and reenergize," said Elizabeth Goodman Artis, SHAPE editor in chief. "For the 2019 Healthy Travel Awards, SHAPE found the best, most innovative wellness programs out there to help them do just that."

About SHAPE

Launched in 1981, SHAPE helps women achieve the best versions of themselves while understanding that healthy living is more than an endgame—it's a source of personal joy and lasting reward. SHAPE magazine is published 10 times a year with a rate base of 2.5 million and an audience of 16 million, reaching women across all platforms, including 5 million users on Shape.com, and through award-winning consumer events and innovative brand extensions. Follow SHAPE on Facebook; Twitter; and Instagram.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

