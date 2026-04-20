FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, one of the world's most iconic cruise brands, celebrated a major milestone over the weekend as its newest ship, Star Princess, completed its first-ever transit of the Panama Canal.

Princess Cruises’ Newest Ship, Star Princess, Makes Historic First Transit of the Panama Canal

As Star Princess made her way through one of the world's greatest engineering marvels, guests onboard experienced a front-row seat to the intricate lock system and breathtaking scenery that define this legendary crossing. The transit marks a significant moment in the ship's inaugural season and underscores Princess Cruises' longstanding connection to canal voyages.

"A Panama Canal transit is a true "must-do" journey for travelers around the world, and it's especially meaningful when one of our newest ships makes this iconic passage for the very first time," said Gennaro Arma, Star Princess Captain. "We're honored to make this historic crossing in partnership with the Panama Canal Authority, whose expertise and stewardship have shaped one of the world's great maritime landmarks."

Guests sailing aboard Star Princess enjoyed special programming throughout the day, including commentary from destination experts, enrichment presentations on the history and significance of the canal, and scenic viewing opportunities from the ship's open decks and observation spaces.

Princess in the Panama Canal

Princess Cruises pioneered regularly scheduled Panama Canal cruising in 1967, becoming the first cruise line to transit the waterway, and is the leading cruise line in this destination. The upcoming 2026-2027 season features six Princess ships, sailing on 31 departures on nine itineraries from Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Vancouver. Highlights of the season include 13 transits through the historic locks and 26 transits through the new lock: https://www.princess.com/cruise-destinations/panama-canal-cruises.

More About Star Princess

The 177,800-ton Star Princess, the newest Sphere Class addition to the fleet, carrying 4,300 guests, represents the next evolution of the Princess Cruise experience, combining elevated dining, world-class entertainment, and luxurious accommodations with the brand's signature personalized service.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises