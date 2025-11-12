Princess Cruises' Newest Star Princess to "Sail" Down Colorado Boulevard in America's New Year Celebration® at The Rose Parade® on January 1, 2026

Stunning, Floral-Powered Float Showcases the Magic of Alaska in Advance of Star Princess West Coast Debut & Maiden Alaska Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises will ring in the new year with a spectacular "cruise" down Colorado Boulevard as a larger-than-life floral replica of its newest ship, Star Princess, "sets sail" in the world-famous Rose Parade® presented by Honda, on January 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. Designed to capture the awe and wonder of sailing through Alaska's legendary Inside Passage, the float will celebrate the upcoming 2026 inaugural Alaska season for Star Princess, the newest star in the Princess fleet.

A rendering of Princess Cruises’ 2026 Rose Parade float.

As the #1 cruise line in Alaska, Princess will bring "The Great Land" to life in vivid color and imagination. The float will showcase towering glaciers shimmering in icy blues, soaring bald eagles, spouting humpback whales, and bears salmon fishing - all crafted from thousands of fresh flowers, seeds, bark and natural elements. The design reflects the breathtaking landscapes, rich cultures and unforgettable wildlife encounters that define a Princess Alaska cruise.

"We're thrilled to welcome the new year by sharing the wonder of Alaska with millions of people watching the Rose Parade," said Marie Lee, Princess Cruises Chief Marketing Officer. "Our spectacular float celebrates Alaska's natural, breath-taking beauty and honors Star Princess, our newest ship, your gateway to discovery and unforgettable moments at sea."

Aligned with this year's Rose Parade theme, "The Magic in Teamwork," Lee added that the float pays homage not only to the passionate Princess crew who bring Alaska voyages to life, but also to the local Alaskans - the storytellers, guides, artists, naturalists and communities - who welcome Princess guests each season and make every journey extraordinary.

Fun Fact: Viewers should also be listening for a nostalgic nod to Princess' ocean-going, co-starring role on "The Love Boat," the beloved show credited for introducing millions of viewers to the concept of a cruise vacation.

The float also showcases Princess second Sphere-Class ship, 177,800-ton, 4,300-guest Star Princess, with standout venues including The Dome, a next-generation relaxation and entertainment space atop the ship; and sphere-shaped Piazza, the architectural centerpiece of the ship with its dramatic curves, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sweeping ocean vistas.

Famous for its brilliant sunshine and pageantry when much of the country is bundled up for winter, the Rose Parade attracts 800,000 spectators along its 5½-mile route and more than 28 million U.S. television viewers, with millions more watching around the world. The beloved New Year tradition features intricately crafted floral floats, spirited marching bands and high-stepping equestrian units.

"It is an honor to welcome Princess Cruises, Los Angeles' Hometown cruise line back to the Tournament of Roses Parade," said Mark Leavens President, 2026 Pasadena Tournament of Roses. "For more than a century the Rose Parade has celebrated community, creativity, and the enduring spirit of hope that brings people together. Princess Cruises embodies that same spirit by inspiring travel and connecting guests to the most memorable destinations. We're delighted to have them join this cherished celebration that continues to captivate millions of viewers around the globe each New Year's Day."

The Princess Cruises float, designed and built by Artistic Entertainment Services, will measure approximately 55 feet long and 21 feet high, adorned with more than 300,000 flowers and natural materials. The design draws inspiration from the natural beauty of Alaska, incorporating textures and tones reminiscent of coastlines and the breathtaking scenery found throughout the region, bringing the landscape to life through rich floral detail. The float features spectacular animation, with Alaskan wildlife coming to life through gentle movement, from whales rising from icy waters to curious sea otters and soaring eagles, to bears clutching salmon in their mouths and a wild moose standing proudly amid the scenery. All creating a breathtaking sense of wonder and realism along the voyage.

In the cruise line's biggest-ever Alaska season in 2026, and highlighted by the debut of Star Princess, the expanded program features eight ships, 180 departures, and 19 destinations, providing travelers with an unparalleled selection of Alaska adventures by sea, or by both land and sea. Star Princess sails weekly seven-day Inside Passage Alaska cruises, roundtrip from Seattle, May 3 – September 19, 2026.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com .

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®:

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that annually hosts the Rose Parade®, the Rose Bowl Game® and a variety of associated events. The Tournament's 935 volunteer members act as ambassadors of the organization within the community and serve on one of 31 committees that ensure the success of the parade and game. Collectively, they contribute upwards of 80,000 hours of manpower each year. The 137th Rose Parade presented by Honda and themed "The Magic in Teamwork," will take place Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, followed by the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. For additional information on the Tournament of Roses please visit the official website at www.tournamentofroses.com.

About Artistic Entertainment Services:

Artistic Entertainment Services (AES) is a premier entertainment scenic fabrication company with over 35 years of experience in creating custom-designed and innovative themed environments for live entertainment and theme parks. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and creativity, AES brings visions to life, transforming concepts into immersive and captivating realities. As an official float builder and proud partner of the Tournament of Roses® and Rose Parade® presented by Honda, AES has established a legacy of creating show-stopping, award-winning floats. These stunning creations play a pivotal role in America's New Year Celebration®, captivating audiences worldwide with their artistry and grandeur. Visit www.aescreative.com, like us on (Facebook), and follow us on (Instagram).

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises