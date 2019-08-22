Princess Cruises Offers Ultimate Family Vacations with Summer 2021 Caribbean Cruises

The family-friendly Caribbean Princess will sail all itineraries, providing 16 departures on three itineraries sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, departing May through July 2021. Cruises go on sale September 18, 2019. Caribbean Princess also offers guests the MedallionClass experience including expedited embarkation, keyless stateroom entry, on-demand food and beverage delivery, the ability to locate friends and family and more.

Caribbean Princess ranked as one of the best cruise lines in the Eastern Caribbean, Bahamas & Bermuda (Large Cruise Ship Category) in Cruise Critic's fourth annual Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards. Here are a few top reasons to experience the Caribbean with Princess Cruises:

Itineraries to Celebrate

Discover the many regions of the Caribbean, from the sun-drenched beaches in the Eastern Caribbean to the mysterious Mayan ruins in the Western Caribbean. Guests can choose from seven-day Eastern or Western itineraries, or longer 14-day itineraries providing a blend of both regions. Options include:

Eastern Caribbean – Seven-day cruises sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale on Caribbean Princess visiting Princess Cays, St. Thomas and St. Kitts depart June 5, 19, July 3, 17 2021. Guests can expect to see world famous beaches, while participating in water activities suited for guests of all ages.

Western Caribbean – Seven-day cruise sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale on Caribbean Princess visiting Grand Cayman, Roatan, Belize City and Cozumel depart May 29, June 12, 26, July 10, 2021. Passengers will have the opportunity to learn about the Mayan Ruins, while immersing themselves in the rich culture of the Caribbean.

Eastern and Western Caribbean – 14-day cruises sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale on Caribbean Princess visiting Princess Cays, St. Thomas, St. Kitts, Ft. Lauderdale, Grand Cayman, Belize City and Cozumel depart May 22, 29, June 5, 12, 19, 26, July 3, 10 2021. These itineraries combine the best of the Eastern and Western Caribbean offering picturesque beaches to historical ruins.

Authentic Immersion

Families discover island life, taste new foods and dance to local melodies, with Princess Cruises onboard program Rhythm of the Caribbean. Offerings include concerts, crafts, Parrots in the Piazza and enthralling presentations by shark experts, treasure hunters and more. The cuisine includes a diverse fusion of flavors drawn from the Caribbean's coast, including dishes like Jamaican jerk chicken, red snapper and Creole black mussels.

Spend Time with the Family

The Caribbean is the perfect destination for families to enjoy adventures such as swimming with stingrays, snorkeling around a shipwreck and ziplining through the jungle. On board, they can play steel drums, explore Discovery at SEA activities for all ages, watch a blockbuster on Movies Under the Stars or enjoy time in the sun or shade at The Reef Outdoor Splash Zone.

Explore More

Parents can choose to immerse their kids in amazing destinations with in-depth excursions for every interest. Only Princess Cruises offers Discovery™ and Animal Planet™ tours that the whole family will love including shore excursions to UNESCO World Heritage sites like the Belize Barrier Reef and Brimstone Hill Fortress in St. Kitts. With "More Ashore" late night stays in St. Thomas and Cozumel, guests can enjoy beautiful sunsets, island life and evening tours.

Princess Cruises' private island, Princess Cays, is an oasis for all kinds of adventures from relaxing on white-sand beaches and unwinding in a private cabana to swimming with stingrays and enjoying water sports. Plus, the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet, is also available on Princess Cays so guests can stay connected and share their vacations memories with ease.

Unlock the Wonder of the MedallionClass™ Experience

The Princess MedallionClass Experience offers guests expedited boarding, on-demand food and beverage delivery, keyless stateroom entry, turn-by-turn way finding and the ability to easily locate and chat with friends and family on board. They can also stream favorite shows, post photos and video chat with MedallionNet™, the best Wi-Fi at sea.

Princess Cruises, one of the world's largest premium cruise lines, is a recognized destination leader in the cruise industry, named "Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean" by U.S. News & World Report and the cruise line's private beach in the Bahamas, Princess Cays, was ranked among the "Top Cruise Line Private Island Destinations" by Cruise Critic.

Princess past guests are eligible for a special promotion when they book early. The special promotion consists of up to $100 per person discount off the public fare, based on itinerary. This can be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests. Additionally, a reduced deposit is available for Captain's Circle guests when they book early. The offer is valid through December 31, 2019.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

