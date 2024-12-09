Princess Cruises Reports Record-Breaking Black Friday through Cyber Monday Weekend Booking Period

Overwhelming Response Included 66% Surge in Demand for 2026 Sailings

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise line, today announced record-breaking bookings over the 4-day period covering the Black Friday through Cyber Monday period, fueled by strong demand for upcoming sailings in 2025 and beyond. The unprecedented performance saw bookings increase 32% over the same period in 2023.

Cyber Monday, in particular, shattered expectations, with bookings surging 136% compared to the prior year.

Bookings for this period were strong for both 2025 and 2026 sailings, with bookings for 2026 itineraries up 66% compared to bookings for 2025 voyages made during the same period in 2023.

"The overwhelming response from our guests and worldwide strength of our brand reflects the growing enthusiasm for cruise travel and the unparalleled experience Princess Cruises delivers," said Gus Antorcha, president of Princess Cruises. "With the strong demand in this period for both 2025 and 2026 voyages, it's clear our guests are planning further ahead than ever before to secure their dream vacations at sea. Plus, with our Better than Best Price Guarantee, our guests are recognizing the value of booking early in complete confidence."

The extraordinary booking results come as Princess Cruises continues to attract both seasoned cruisers and first-time travelers alike, thanks to a variety of new itineraries, fleet enhancements, and innovative onboard experiences. The brand's dedication to combining world-class hospitality with cutting-edge technology and unforgettable destinations has firmly positioned it as a top choice for vacationers worldwide.

The record-breaking bookings for this period cap a strong year for Princess Cruises, which introduced several exciting itineraries for 2025 and 2026, including new exotic destinations and expanded offerings in popular regions like Alaska, Europe, and the Caribbean.

"As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, we are thrilled to see such strong demand across all our offerings," Antorcha added. "This success is a testament to the loyalty of our guests, the commitment of our travel advisor partners, and the tireless efforts of the entire shoreside and shipboard Princess team members to deliver extraordinary experiences that inspire and delight."

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

