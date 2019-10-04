Princess Cruises Reveals Name of Sixth Royal-Class Ship and Announces Largest Inaugural Launch Ever

Designed from the ground up as a Princess MedallionClass ship, the 143,700-ton, 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The ship will feature an evolution of the design platform used for the cruise line's previous Royal-Class ships. Discovery Princess is scheduled to debut on Nov. 3, 2021, on a seven-day Mediterranean & Aegean inaugural cruise from Rome (Civitavecchia) to Athens.

With cruise vacations open for sale Oct. 8, 2019, Discovery Princess will sail on destination-rich itineraries to the Mediterranean, Caribbean and South America before arriving in Los Angeles for her West Coast debut, sailing to Mexico and the California Coast.

"Discovery Princess will take our guests on the most memorable vacations of their lifetime introducing them to new sights, new cultures, and new experiences onboard every voyage," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "Discovery is both an expression of our brand as well as an important aspect of our guest experience. We know Discovery Princess will offer our guests cruise vacations that create memories they will cherish for a lifetime and we're proud to mark a major milestone basing our newest ship on the West Coast."

The inaugural season of Discovery Princess includes 30 departures on 21 unique itineraries to more than 50 destinations in 23 countries, including several holiday sailings offering the perfect celebration vacation. Highlights include:

Mediterranean: Eight itinerary options in the Mediterranean, sailing to 19 destinations in eight countries, and ranging in length from seven to 21 days. Guests can choose to sail from Rome, Athens or Barcelona. More Ashore late-night calls are offered in Barcelona, Genoa (Milan), and Mykonos on select itineraries. Cruise departure dates: Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2021.

Caribbean: Six holiday voyages, ranging from four, eight or 16 days, cruising to eight destinations in seven countries visiting the Eastern Caribbean with a new port of call in Tortula and Southern Caribbean sailing to all three ABC islands. Cruise departure dates: Dec. 9, 13, 21, 29, 2021.

South America: Sailing to 22 destinations in 11 countries on six departures, including a 50-day voyage from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles. More Ashore late night calls include Rio de Janeiro (overnight), Buenos Aires and Lima (overnight). Departure dates: Jan. 6, 24, Feb. 7, 2022.

Mexico and the California Coast: Discovery Princess makes her West Coast debut in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. Guests can set sail to the sunny beaches of Mexico on a 5-day cruise with an overnight stay in Cabo San Lucas or on a 7-day Mexican Riveria cruise. Guest can then enjoy the beauty of the scenic California coastline on a 7-day Classic California Coast with More Ashore in San Francisco and San Diego including the unique experiences of sailing under the famed Golden Gate Bridge. Departure dates: March 1, 6, 13, April 3, 10, and May 1, 2022.

Princess past guests are eligible for a special promotion when booking early. A reduced deposit of 10% is available through February 29, 2020. In addition, those guests booking the 50-day South America Connoisseur voyage will receive onboard credit, complimentary gratuities and complimentary Wi-Fi.

More details about the robust onboard features and itineraries of new cruise ship Discovery Princess can be found at www.princess.com.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com .

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."



In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises

Related Links

http://www.princess.com

