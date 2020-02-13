Princess Cruises Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Largest Multi-Location Vow Renewal

The record-breaking mass renewal of vows ceremonies took place on the top decks of Regal Princess, Royal Princess and Crown Princess, on February 11, 2020, with three official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Adjudicators on each ship to verify the record. The previous record was 1,201 couples, set in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

"A record-setting accomplishment has to be measurable, verifiable and have a single superlative," explained Michael Empric, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Adjudicator onboard Regal Princess. "It's always exciting being a part of a new official record, especially when it's aboard 'The Love Boat.' You could feel the excitement and love in the air from all of the couples participating in this monumental moment with Princess."

Celebrity officiants onboard Regal Princess sailing in the Caribbean included Gavin MacLeod, who portrayed the endearing Captain Stubing on "The Love Boat" with his television daughter, Jill Whelan, who played Vicki, serving as matron of honor. For those couples sailing onboard Royal Princess to Cabo San Lucas and Crown Princess, also in the Caribbean, the Captains of each ship officiated the ceremony.

"For more than 20 years, Princess has hosted renewal of vows ceremonies, helping thousands of couples reconnect and celebrate their love for one another," said Gavin MacLeod, Princess Cruises ambassador. "This is the first time we attempted to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title so this particular milestone is extra special and it's been amazing to hear from the guests who booked this cruise especially to become a part of history with Princess Cruises."

The cruise line surveyed participating couples, representing nine countries, and discovered the following romantic fun facts:

The Award for Most Romantic Princess Couple Goes to … : An Australian couple onboard Regal Princess who celebrated many milestones with Princess – they got engaged on a Princess ship, then were married two hours before renewing their vows on Feb. 11 . To top it all off, they've even booked their first anniversary cruise next year, staying closer to home Down Under on a Princess cruise in Australia .

An Australian couple onboard Regal Princess who celebrated many milestones with Princess – they got engaged on a Princess ship, then were married two hours before renewing their vows on . To top it all off, they've even booked their first anniversary cruise next year, staying closer to home Down Under on a Princess cruise in . Everlasting Love: The longest married couples renewing their vows included onboard Royal Princess at 69 years, Crown Princess with 64 years and Regal Princess celebrating 63 years.

The longest married couples renewing their vows included onboard Royal Princess at 69 years, Crown Princess with 64 years and Regal Princess celebrating 63 years. "I Do…Again!": A total of 76 couples previously renewed their vows on a Princess cruise.

A total of 76 couples previously renewed their vows on a Princess cruise. Places for Passion: Nearly 40 percent of respondents said the Mediterranean is the most romantic destination, with Alaska coming in second at nearly 25 percent.

Nearly 40 percent of respondents said the Mediterranean is the most romantic destination, with coming in second at nearly 25 percent. For the Love of Sunsets: The vast majority of couples (87 percent) prefer sunsets over sunrises.

The vast majority of couples (87 percent) prefer sunsets over sunrises. Chocolate vs. Bubbly: When it comes to celebrating, the vote was a little closer: 54 percent prefer chocolate, while the other 46 percent prefer champagne.

Princess has long been synonymous with romance, from being the first cruise line to have a wedding chapel with the unique option to have the ship's Captain marry couples at sea to more recent awards for being the world's "most romantic cruise line." Each year on Valentine's Day, Princess ships hold mass renewal of vows ceremonies so couples can reaffirm their love to one another. Visit www.princess.com/Celebrate for more information.

