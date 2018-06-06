Princess Cruises to Screen 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ Games on Movies Under the Stars®

"After our guests return to their cruise ship from a day of exploring exciting destinations, they will be thrilled to watch the worldwide phenomenon of the FIFA World Cup," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "What better way to enjoy this dynamic, global tournament than on our giant outdoor movie screens against the backdrop of sea and sky."

2018 FIFA World Cup™ games will be shown aboard:

Sea Princess (World Cruise)

Crown Princess (Mediterranean)

Diamond Princess ( Japan )

) Emerald Princess ( Alaska )

) Majestic Princess (China)

Pacific Princess ( Northern Europe )

) Regal Princess (Scandinavia and Russia )

) Royal Princess (British Isles)

Sapphire Princess (Baltic)

Soccer fans will also enjoy themed entertainment and activities, including interactive game play with PlayStation units on Movies Under the Stars®, obstacle course competitions, and penalty shoot outs for prizes, such as specialty dining, with a small entry fee going to charity, plus swag giveaways, themed bites and beverages.

The FIFA World Cup™ is just one of many special events shown on the Movies Under the Stars screens, including Monday Night Football, the Super Bowl and the Academy Awards. The giant LED screens are more than 300 square feet in size, with a 69,000-watt sound system and have sufficient lighting power to be seen clearly at mid-day and heard even while the ship is moving at full speed – offering cruise guests a movie experience comparable to the best shoreside movie theater. More about Princess' Movies Under the Stars screens and events is available here.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel agent, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to more than 360 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has created more than 150 award-winning itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises has been continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursion to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and much more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship, Sky Princess, under construction scheduled for delivery in October 2019. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK).

