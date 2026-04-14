New Sailings Feature Immersive Cultural Experiences, Festival Access, and Extended Voyages Across Asia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises releases its most expansive Asia deployment ever, bringing together its 2027 and 2028 Southeast Asia and 2028 Japan program in a single, comprehensive reveal. In total, the season features 96 departures across 61 itineraries visiting 55 destinations in nine countries, with now two ships homeporting in Japan, offering guests deeper cultural immersion, access to iconic festivals, and unforgettable journeys across some of the world's most captivating destinations – on sale now.

Princess Cruises Unveils Largest-Ever Japan 2028 Summer Season and Expansive Southeast Asia Program for 2027–2028

"This is the most immersive Japan season we've ever introduced and one that reflects how our guests want to experience the destination today," said Jim Berra, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. "With Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess homeporting in Tokyo for the first time, late‑night stays timed to Japan's most celebrated summer festivals, and sailings that visit all four main islands during cherry blossom and fall foliage seasons, we're delivering unprecedented access to the culture, cuisine and traditions that define Japan. Paired with longer, destination‑rich Southeast Asia voyages that connect multiple countries in a single journey, this program offers a depth, scale and authenticity that simply doesn't exist elsewhere in the region."

What's New for 2027 and 2028

Expanded late-night stays aligned with major summer festivals across Japan

New festival inclusion: Osaka Bon Odori, with dedicated visits by both ships

Largest-Ever Japan Season with Two Ships Homeporting in Tokyo

The 2028 Japan season marks a major milestone for the cruise line, featuring 41 destinations in three countries. For the first time, both Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess will homeport in Tokyo for the full season, offering more convenient access closer to the city center.

Japan season highlights include:

85 departures across 52 itineraries, ranging from 7-29 days

Two sister ships, the 2,706-guest Diamond Princess and 2,678 guest Sapphire Princess, both built in Japan

Sailings visiting all four main islands of Japan, following peak cherry blossom blooms from south to north

Six late-night stays in Aomori, Hakodate, Hiroshima, Kochi, Osaka (for Kyoto) and Tokushima

Access to 19 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Mount Fuji (from Shimizu), Himeji-jo Castle (from Osaka), Hiroshima Peace Memorial and Sado Island Gold Mines (from Niigata), Shirakawago Historic Village (from Toyama)

Signature 29-day Grand Circle Japan voyages, including fall foliage sailings visiting up to 24 ports

Festival-Focused Voyages and Authentic Cultural Immersion

Designed to immerse guests in Japan's rich traditions, sailings are timed to coincide with the country's most celebrated seasonal events, many featuring late-night stays for optimal access. Festival experiences include:

Aomori Nebuta Festival

Hakodate Minato Festival

Kochi Yosakoi Dance Festival

Tokushima Awa Odori Festival

Osaka Bon Odori Festival

Kumano Fireworks Festival

Cultural experiences include:

Traditional tea ceremonies, Kabuki performances, Zen gardens and Shinto shrines

Iconic Destinations and Natural Beauty Across Japan

Itineraries highlight Japan's dynamic mix of historic landmarks, modern cities and breathtaking landscapes. Featured destinations and experiences:

Cities including Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto (via Osaka), Hiroshima and Sapporo

Landmarks such as Himeji-jo Castle, Kochi Castle, Sannai-Maruyama ruins and Mt. Fuji (from Shimizu)

Scenic regions including Aomori, the Oga Peninsula and Lake Towada

Seasonal sailings aligned with cherry blossom and fall foliage periods, mountain landscapes and coastal vistas

Culinary Journeys Showcasing Regional Flavors

Guests can savor Japan's world-renowned cuisine both onboard and ashore, with a focus on regional specialties and authentic dining experiences. Food highlights include:

Fresh seafood markets in Shimizu and local specialties like Aomori apples

Iconic dishes such as sushi, ramen, tempura and wagyu

Cultural dining experiences in izakayas, tea houses and sake breweries

Onboard both ships, Chef Makoto Okuwa's Edomae-style sushi at the cruise line's acclaimed Makoto Ocean specialty restaurant

Curated Southeast Asia Voyages Connecting Multiple Regions Complementing the Japan season, Princess Cruises' Southeast Asia program offers a curated collection of longer, destination-rich itineraries operated by Diamond Princess, connecting Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia. Southeast Asia program highlights include:

11 departures across 9 itineraries

Voyages designed as longer-duration sailings up to 28 days connecting multiple regions

Roundtrip Singapore sailings and Japan–Singapore repositioning cruises

Visits to 29 destinations across nine countries

Overnight stay in Laem Chabang (for Bangkok) and late-night calls in Hong Kong and Osaka

Access to UNESCO World Heritage Sites including Singapore Botanic Gardens and Iriomote Island (from Ishigaki)

Rich Cultural, Historical and Local Experiences

Southeast Asia itineraries offer immersive access to the region's most iconic landmarks and traditions. Experiences include:

Cultural sites such as the Giant Buddha (Lantau Island), Batu Caves, Sri Mariamman Temple and the Emerald Buddha

Historic landmarks including Cu Chi Tunnels, Ayutthaya and Nagasaki Peace Park

Local experiences like Mekong Delta sampan rides and Bangkok tuk-tuk tours

Tropical Landscapes, Beaches and Natural Wonders

Guests will discover some of the region's most stunning natural environments, from UNESCO sites to idyllic beaches. Natural highlights include:

Visits to James Bond Island in Phuket

Beaches such as Chaweng Beach in Ko Samui

Rainforests, botanical gardens and vibrant marine life

Vibrant Culinary and Market Experiences

The region's dynamic food scene offers endless opportunities for discovery. Culinary highlights include:

Cooking classes in Thailand and Vietnam

Regional dishes such as Pad Thai, Banh Mi and Nasi Lemak

Street food experiences in Hanoi, Hong Kong and Bangkok

Visits to iconic markets including Temple Street Night Market and Bangkok floating markets

Seasonal Sailings and Holiday Voyages

The program also includes special seasonal departures designed for holiday travel.

14-day Southeast Asia holiday voyage visiting destinations including Kuala Lumpur and Ho Chi Minh City

A warm-weather festive escape combining cultural exploration with seasonal celebrations

Distinctive Onboard Experiences

Guests sailing aboard Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess will enjoy unique features inspired by the region, including the Izumi Japanese Bath (Diamond Princess only), the largest of its kind at sea, as well as specialty dining venues such as Makoto Ocean, offering an authentic extension of the destination experience onboard. Enrichment programming such as lectures and entertainment traditional to the destinations complement the local culture ashore.

Book a Cruise Now

2027–28 voyages are now on sale with up to $800 in instant savings, a FREE room upgrade, and up to $200 bonus savings per stateroom for Captain's Circle members.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises