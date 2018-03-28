Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess

Finishing up a season cruising throughout Asia, Sapphire Princess departs today on a 28-day voyage from Singapore to London, before beginning European voyages to sought-after destinations in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe including Monte Carlo, Lisbon, Brussels, St. Petersburg and an opportunity to cruise the Norwegian Fjords during Summer Solstice.

"Sapphire Princess is the latest ship to debut many of the signature offerings we know our guests value, enjoy and look forward to experiencing when they travel the world with Princess," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "This investment continues our $450 million 'Come Back New Promise,' a multi-year ship renovation campaign," added Swartz.

New and enhanced offerings aboard Sapphire Princess include:

New Ship Livery – Sapphire Princess is the latest ship to receive the elegant livery design featuring the iconic Princess Cruises logo, one of the most recognized brand logos in cruising. The design features the smooth and flowing gracefulness of ocean waves and represents the excitement and adventure of discovering the great destinations of the world aboard a Princess cruise.

Princess Luxury Bed – available in every stateroom aboard Sapphire Princess by June 2018, the Princess Luxury Bed was developed by Princess Cruises in collaboration with board-certified sleep expert, Dr. Michael Breus and renowned HGTV designer Candice Olson.

The bed offers the ultimate night of sleep at sea combining the science of sleep with the pinnacle of design and recently received the highest ranking for "Best Cruise Ships Beds" by Cruise Critic.

Club Class Mini-Suites – Sapphire Princess offers Club Class Mini-Suites, the new premium stateroom category featuring VIP amenities and exclusive dining. This elevated mini-suite category features select perks including new Club Class Dining, a reserved dining area with expedited seating and expanded menu options as well as priority embarkation and disembarkation.

Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Center – for cruisers ages 3-17, Sapphire Princess now offers a reimagined youth center – Camp Discovery – created in partnership with Discovery Consumer Products, the licensing arm of Discovery™, as part of the cruise line's Discovery at SEA program. Catering to specific age groups, kids and teens can make new friends and participate in activities specially designed to help them discover, play, create and huddle.

Entertainment LED Wall – located in the Princess Theater, this new LED wall will be used in produced production shows and various onboard guest entertainer shows. The high quality, technologically advanced wall is made up of 270 panels installed on a custom engineered and shock mounted frame for display of still images, video and live feeds.

"Bravo" – launching in May 2018, this elegant show featured on formal night is one of the highest-rated shows across the fleet. This "Popra-" inspired show features a mix of pop, opera and musical theater performed by a guest soprano in front of a live orchestra.

Enhanced Boutiques – guests enjoy aesthetic enhancements to the Shops of Princess, offering an upgraded shopping experience, such as a branded Effy Fine Jewelry boutique. There will also be new products to choose from featuring a collection of Princess branded athletic wear and logo apparel displayed in a newly designed Logo shop.

Lotus Spa & Fitness Center – a space where guests can relax and invigorate, salon and treatments rooms have been upgraded and the latest in fitness equipment is now available.

Further general refurnishing and technical updates have also been implemented aboard Sapphire Princess.

