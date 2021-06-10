Princess Cruises Unveils New On-Demand Feature that Lets Guests Call a Crew Member to Their Location for Assistance on MedallionClass® Vacations

The new capability is yet another example of how Princess is leveraging MedallionClass technology to increase high-touch and personalized service versus replacing it.

The corresponding CrewCall Chat feature lets guests text their specific question or request using a smart device to be answered or actioned virtually by crew.

"CrewCall significantly expands our MedallionClass service-on-demand capabilities allowing us to deliver high-touch, personalized service that doesn't interrupt the vacation they are enjoying to find a crew member," said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. "It minimizes wait time at our guest services desk while simultaneously improving our responsiveness."

Both CrewCall features expand the OceanNow® digital experience guests use to place food, beverage, retail and amenity orders for delivery directly to their location.

"Every minute a guest has to stand in line to wait for service or to have a simple question answered diminishes the value of their vacation," added John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer, Carnival Corporation "OceanNow with CrewCall really delivers on the MedallionClass 'service now' philosophy and maximizes the vacation value for all Princess guests by responding in the moment to their wants, needs, and desires without any inconvenience."

CrewCall is part of a new array of TrulyTouchlessTM conveniences that will be available to guests when Princess returns to sailing starting July 25 aboard Majestic Princess in Alaska, and aboard Regal Princess and Sky Princess with "seacations" in the UK starting July 31.

The feature is the latest of several enhancements recently added to the Princess MedallionClass experience to deliver an effortless and more personalized vacation. The award-winning OceanMedallionTM wearable elevates the guest experience by enabling touchless embarkation and disembarkation, frictionless commerce, and keyless stateroom entry, as well as additional contactless capabilities accessible using smart phones and tablets, including wayfinding; family and friends locator; first-run movies and live TV; an interactive events and activities planner; and interactive fun.

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass

Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

