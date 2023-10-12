Princess Cruises Unveils Spellbound by Magic Castle™

News provided by

Princess Cruises

12 Oct, 2023, 18:05 ET

New Sun Princess Ship Features Sensational New Collaboration with The Magic Castle

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises today unveiled Spellbound by Magic Castle, a collaboration with the famed Hollywood icon set to enchant guests aboard Sun Princess when the new ship debuts in early 2024. Spellbound blends the captivating world of magic with the art of mixology to create an extraordinary, Victorian-inspired experience.

Continue Reading
L-R: DuVaul Gamble, Experience Ambassador, Princess Cruises; Vicki Johnson, Senior Vice President, Communications, Princess Cruises; Michael Carbonaro, Actor and Magician; Erika Larsen, President, Magic Castle Enterprises; Randy Pitchford, Owner, Magic Castle Enterprises; Denise Saviss, Vice President, Entertainment Experiences, Princess Cruises
L-R: DuVaul Gamble, Experience Ambassador, Princess Cruises; Vicki Johnson, Senior Vice President, Communications, Princess Cruises; Michael Carbonaro, Actor and Magician; Erika Larsen, President, Magic Castle Enterprises; Randy Pitchford, Owner, Magic Castle Enterprises; Denise Saviss, Vice President, Entertainment Experiences, Princess Cruises
Spellbound Parlor Bar
Spellbound Parlor Bar
Spellbound Foyer
Spellbound Foyer

Guests will find Spellbound nestled behind a non-descript door amidst the sensational confines of the newest Princess ship, where they'll enjoy incredible feats of magic from talented magicians, surprises in themed rooms and theatrical cocktails delivered by sleight-of-hand servers.

"We are excited to introduce Spellbound by Magic Castle and take the art of magic around the world aboard the spectacular new Sun Princess," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "This collaboration with The Magic Castle takes entertainment into new dimensions with an extraordinary experience that combines the allure of magic with the thrill of cruising. Spellbound will become an iconic guest favorite on Sun Princess." 

With its ornate décor that includes magical artifacts, vintage curiosities, and interactive special effects, Spellbound is meticulously designed to capture the essence of Hollywood's exclusive Magic Castle, where stars gather, legends have been born and magic has left audiences spellbound for decades.

As guests move into Spellbound, they'll first encounter the essence of the authentic Magic Castle including the Music Room adorned with eclectic and mystical artifacts and paintings to peak curiosity. In the Music Room, guests will meet the spirit of Isabella who will share her stories of sailing on Sun Princess. The venue will also feature a vintage Parlor Bar featuring Artemis the owl who is revealed through interaction with skilled illusionists before entering the intimate 30-seat, Spellbound theater, to experience close-up magic that will blow guests' minds.

"We are bringing some of the most authentic aspects of The Magic Castle in Hollywood to Sun Princess, complete with incredible magicians and illusionists, so that Princess guests can experience a taste of the world class magic that is showcased nightly at the Magic Castle," said Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises. "It's an exciting opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in a magical experience typically reserved exclusively for members and their guests."

Performances by world-class magicians handpicked from around the globe will fascinate audiences with mind-bending tricks, awe-inspiring illusions, and mesmerizing acts that promise to leave guests in a state of wonder and disbelief.

Spellbound will make its debut aboard Sun Princess in February 2024. More details about operating hours and pricing will be made at a later date. Images can be found here.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will offer an array of exciting new entertainment and activity offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories. 

With the most balconies and sun decks on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean from the comfort of their stateroom. The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini, is the perfect place to relax and the Arena is an evolution and the most technologically advanced Princess Theater design.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean are on sale now. More ship information and images can be found at www.princess.com/sunprincess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK). 

SOURCE Princess Cruises

Also from this source

Princess Cruises Introduces Expansive Vegan Menus For Plant-Based Cruisers

Princess Cruises Introduces Expansive Vegan Menus For Plant-Based Cruisers

Princess Cruises, renowned for its commitment to culinary excellence and world-class hospitality, has embarked on a new culinary journey to meet the...
Princess Cruises Offers First Look at Elevated and Expanded Culinary Delights Onboard Next-Generation Sun Princess

Princess Cruises Offers First Look at Elevated and Expanded Culinary Delights Onboard Next-Generation Sun Princess

When Sun Princess debuts early next year, the incredible, next-gen ship from Princess Cruises will elevate the culinary excellence at sea with an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.