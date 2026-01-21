Princeton Biopartners Appoints Dillon Shokar as CEO and Managing Partner to Scale Integrated Evidence Strategy and AI Platforms Globally

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Biopartners LLC, a leading provider of integrated consulting and technology solutions to the life sciences sector, today announced the appointment of Dillon Shokar as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner. The appointment underscores the firm's commitment to Medical Strategy and Integrated Evidence Strategy.

Taufi Ryder will continue to serve as Chairwoman, providing continuity of governance and strategic oversight.

Dillon brings over 15 years of experience advising biopharmaceutical companies on evidence strategy, operating models, and technology-enabled execution. As a founding member of Princeton Biopartners and most recently Growth Lead, he played a central role in establishing the firm's market-leading position in Integrated Evidence Strategy. He introduced novel frameworks and software that measurably improved the effectiveness, efficiency, and decision readiness of Integrated Evidence Generation Plans. He has overseen more than 500 engagements spanning medical affairs, clinical development, and commercial functions. He has supported senior leadership on initiatives ranging from acquisition due diligence to value-based pricing and global launch planning.

Prior to Princeton Biopartners, Dillon was part of the founding team of a Y Combinator-backed technology company later acquired by Stripe. He began his career at IPG Health and Samsung Ventures. He studied Biostatistics at King's College London and Data Science at Harvard University. Dillon brings proven organizational leadership, deep software experience, and a broad, trusted network across the biopharmaceutical ecosystem. He is well positioned to lead the firm through its next phase of growth.

Since its founding, Princeton Biopartners has delivered medical strategy engagements for biopharmaceutical companies operating in increasingly complex scientific, regulatory, and access environments. The firm is best known for its deep specialization in Integrated Evidence Generation Plans. Integrated Evidence Generation Plans are one of the most important and fastest growing segments in life sciences client services as the industry shifts toward data-driven and real-world evidence–informed decision making. Princeton Biopartners helps global teams translate strategy into focused, high-impact evidence programs that support regulatory, HTA, and clinical decision making. The firm consistently delivers industry-leading client satisfaction and retention. This reflects its senior-led engagement model, specialized expertise, and emphasis on execution quality.

Princeton Biopartners combines industry-experienced leaders embedded directly on engagements with an advanced consulting and data science team. This work is supported by the firm's AI-enabled EVEXA software. This integrated model enables Integrated Evidence Generation Plans to function as a continuous, decision-ready capability. It replaces fragmented, disconnected project-based approaches.

"Across regulators, HTA bodies, and providers, the expectations for evidence have fundamentally changed," said Dillon Shokar, Chief Executive Officer of Princeton Biopartners. "Success now depends on producing evidence that is coherent across the lifecycle and aligned to how decisions are actually made. Our focus is on helping teams design and execute integrated evidence strategies that matter. We are also scaling software like EVEXA to support that ambition."

Under Dillon's leadership, Princeton Biopartners will scale its position as a leader in Integrated Evidence Strategy. The firm will deploy growth capital into AI-enabled software, including real-world evidence and medical communication tools. It will also expand its global footprint to meet increasing demand from biopharmaceutical clients.

Princeton Biopartners is a best-in-class provider of integrated consulting and technology solutions to the life sciences sector. Our mission is to improve the evidence base, accessibility, and awareness of biomedical innovations through strategic advisory services, software, and our venture fund. We pride ourselves on establishing long-term client relationships and are dedicated to addressing pain points via integrated and transformative projects, setting new standards for excellence and fostering the development of tomorrow's solutions today.

