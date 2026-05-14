Princeton Biopartners' Evexa Named Among Top Evidence Generation Software Platforms of 2026 by Life Sciences Review

Industry's first AI-native platform purpose-built for Integrated Evidence Plans and Data Dissemination Plans recognized for setting the standard in biopharma evidence generation

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Biopartners LLC, a leading provider of integrated consulting and technology solutions to the life sciences sector, today announced that its flagship software platform, Evexa, has been recognized by Life Sciences Review among the Top Evidence Generation Software Platforms of 2026. The recognition cements Princeton Biopartners' position as a category leader in AI-powered integrated evidence generation for global biopharma.

Evexa is the industry's first AI-native software purpose-built for Integrated Evidence Plans (IEPs) and Data Dissemination Plans (DDPs). The platform brings evidence gap analysis, study prioritization, dissemination planning, and KPI tracking into a single source of truth across Medical Affairs, Commercial, Market Access, HEOR, and Clinical Development. Forged from more than 150 integrated evidence engagements with global biopharma, Evexa is now in active deployment with leading pharma teams.

"We are honored to be recognized by Life Sciences Review among the top evidence generation software platforms of 2026," said Dillon Shokar, CEO of Princeton Biopartners. "This recognition reflects what the market has started to see: the category has shifted. Static, deck-bound Integrated Evidence Plans have run out of road, and the biopharma teams that move first to an AI-first, software-enabled operating model will out-execute the teams that do not. Evexa was built by the people who do this work for a living, and that is the standard the industry now expects."

Why Evexa Earned the Recognition



Four characteristics separate Evexa from the broader landscape of pharma software and generic AI tooling:

The only AI-native platform purpose-built for IEPs and DDPs , not a publication planner or surveillance tool retrofitted toward evidence generation

, not a publication planner or surveillance tool retrofitted toward evidence generation AI that is native, not bolted on , with three connected agents operating as the core of the platform and producing source-cited, explainable outputs

, with three connected agents operating as the core of the platform and producing source-cited, explainable outputs Built by the people who do the work , developed by a consultancy with 150+ IEP and IEGP engagements and several years of category leadership

, developed by a consultancy with 150+ IEP and IEGP engagements and several years of category leadership Measurable outcomes, not theoretical efficiencies, including 80 percent faster evidence synthesis and 10x faster gap identification

A Category That Has Outgrown Its Tools



Integrated Evidence Plans in biopharma have historically fragmented across disconnected workflows and siloed teams. Plans live in slide decks that age the moment a competitor reads out new data. Real World Evidence and clinical evidence sit in separate plans. MSL insights go unactioned in shared drives. Missed evidence gaps surface as failed HTA submissions, weakened payer negotiations, and prescribers who lack the data to act with confidence.

Evexa addresses this operational reality through three connected AI agents that operate as the core of the platform:

An Evidence Gap Analysis Agent that continuously ingests evidence from the public scientific corpus and internal documents, structures it against asset claims and value drivers, and surfaces gaps with full source lineage in days rather than quarters

that continuously ingests evidence from the public scientific corpus and internal documents, structures it against asset claims and value drivers, and surfaces gaps with full source lineage in days rather than quarters An Intelligent Decision-Making Engine that scores each gap across evidence quality, severity, recency, and competitor coverage, producing a defensible composite priority score with LLM-generated rationale, plus a white space view for first-mover opportunities

that scores each gap across evidence quality, severity, recency, and competitor coverage, producing a defensible composite priority score with LLM-generated rationale, plus a white space view for first-mover opportunities Smart Assist, a conversational layer that makes the entire intelligence stack accessible in plain language with source-linked answers in seconds

The three agents feed each other in a closed loop, connecting MSL insights, evidence gaps, study proposals, and dissemination KPIs with full traceability across the evidence lifecycle.

Measurable Outcomes for Biopharma Leaders



Clients deploying Evexa report measurable performance lifts on the dimensions that determine launch success:

Evidence synthesis time reduced by up to 80 percent versus manual workflows

versus manual workflows Evidence gap identification and prioritization 10 times faster than manual workshop-based processes

than manual workshop-based processes IEP preparation time cut by roughly 70 percent

Cross-functional alignment compressed from months to weeks

In one recent engagement, a large-cap biopharma client with a high-value asset approaching pivotal readout used Evexa to compress alignment, gap analysis, and study commissioning from six months to roughly six weeks. The client commissioned three studies they had not previously prioritized, deprioritized two others, and entered launch with an evidence narrative that held up against payer scrutiny.

Designed to Augment, Not Disrupt, Existing Workflows



Evexa slots seamlessly into the way biopharma teams already work, augmenting existing IEP, evidence gap, and dissemination workflows rather than asking teams to learn a new system. Dashboards export to leadership-ready PowerPoint, Excel, or PDF in one click, and cross-functional collaboration runs on contribution tracking, in-context comments, and versioned changes instead of email threads and reconciled spreadsheets.

User experience sits at the heart of every design decision. Smart Assist makes the intelligence stack accessible in plain language, role-based dashboards give every stakeholder the view they need, and private cloud and on-premise deployment options keep the platform inside the client environment with the audit trail and source citations pharma governance expects.

"The fastest way to kill enterprise software in biopharma is to make teams change how they work to accommodate it," Shokar added. "Evexa was designed to augment what Medical Affairs, Commercial, Market Access, HEOR, and Clinical Development already do, with user experience at the heart of every design decision. Adoption is not a change management problem when the platform meets people where they are."

The platform is led on the technology side by a Chief Technology Officer who previously headed AI engineering at Goldman Sachs, bringing senior AI engineering experience inside heavily regulated frameworks to the development of Evexa.

About Princeton Biopartners

Princeton Biopartners LLC is a leading provider of integrated consulting and technology solutions to the life sciences sector. The firm partners with global biopharma clients to deliver Integrated Evidence Plans, Data Dissemination Plans, and AI-powered software platforms that accelerate evidence generation, sharpen launch readiness, and produce measurable outcomes. Princeton Biopartners was among the first consultancies to publish on Integrated Evidence Planning methodology and has spent several years shaping the category. Today, it is the firm biopharma leaders call when an Integrated Evidence Plan has to hold up under scrutiny. For more information, visit www.princetonbiopartners.com.

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Princeton Biopartners Email: [email protected] Web: www.princetonbiopartners.com

SOURCE Princeton Biopartners