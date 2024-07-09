Princeton University announced the launch of its student-focused course materials solution with eCampus.com, a leader in online bookstore and collegiate retail services.

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton University undertook a comprehensive and competitive search for a modern bookstore solution that would give students seamless access to affordable textbooks and digital content. eCampus.com , celebrating 25 years in the course materials industry, offered an innovative and customized approach to providing affordable course materials to their more than 8,500 students.

Princeton University Partners with eCampus.com to Deliver a Customized Online Bookstore Service

Beginning in summer of 2024, students can order textbooks and course materials selected by Princeton faculty through a custom-branded online storefront backed by the top-rated customer service team in the industry. With this shift, eCampus.com will provide options to order required materials in multiple formats including digital, rental, new, or used, as well as a variety of shipping and delivery choices. Students will be provided with a secure and easy online ordering experience using Single Sign-On to the customized storefront. These multiple purchasing options provide Princeton students the flexibility to choose the format and cost that best aligns to their needs. Additional student perks include free shipping options and a price match guarantee to bolster confidence that Princeton's official online bookstore is the best option for low-cost materials shipped straight to campus.

Beyond student benefits, Princeton faculty have the opportunity to select content in various formats through eCampus.com's robust online textbook adoption tool. Within the intuitive platform, faculty can research content, compare titles, evaluate costs, and select materials aligned to the academic goals of every course. eCampus.com actively engages with faculty throughout the school year, offering personalized support while also seeking continuous improvement through customer feedback channels aimed to improve efficiencies and optimize the entire course materials adoption process.

"The University is pleased to offer faculty a flexible and affordable way to present their course materials that best meets the needs of our students," said Elizabeth Colagiuri, deputy dean of the college.

"eCampus.com is both honored and excited to support student success at Princeton University through our innovative online bookstore partnership," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "As one of the most trusted and long-standing course material providers in the industry, eCampus.com is dedicated to delivering a student-centric solution to streamline the entire course materials process for all institutional stakeholders. Our commitment to textbook affordability, convenience, and support is unmatched and we look forward to providing the Princeton community with the next-level online bookstore experience they deserve.

More information on eCampus.com Online Bookstores can be found at ecampushighered.com

About Princeton University

Princeton University is a vibrant community of scholarship, research, and teaching that stands in the nation's service and the service of humanity. As a global research university with world-class excellence across the arts and humanities, the social sciences, the natural sciences, and engineering, the University is home to more than 1,250 faculty members who share a commitment to innovation, free inquiry, and the discovery and transmission of knowledge and new ideas. Princeton combines its strengths in research with a distinctive emphasis on undergraduate and doctoral education, preparing its 5,500 undergraduates and 3,200 graduate students for positions of leadership and lives of service.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 375 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at ecampus.com and ecampushighered.com .

Press Contact:

Tiffaney Lavoie

859-514-6885

https://www.ecampus.com/

SOURCE eCampus.com