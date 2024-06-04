Princeville Capital, Bosch Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures Join Claroty's Strategic Growth Financing Round

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced Princeville Capital, Bosch Ventures, and Chevron Technology Ventures as additional participants in its most recent round of strategic growth financing. The funds will be used to scale Claroty's new platform approach to CPS protection, also announced today.

"In trying to keep up with the pace of automation, connectivity, and the expanding attack surface area that follows, critical infrastructure organizations are burdened with a tangled web of security tools and in dire need of a consolidated, simplified approach," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "By leveraging our unrivaled industry expertise to deliver the deepest asset visibility and broadest solution set in the market today, our comprehensive, unified platform empowers organizations to reduce cyber risks associated with increased connectivity, with the fastest time to value and lower total cost of ownership."

"We focus on investing in market-leading technology companies with proven business models, sustained rapid growth, and the highest potential to deliver strong and lasting value," said Anthony Doeh, Partner at Princeville Capital. "Claroty has clearly established itself as the global market leader in CPS protection, and we are excited by the opportunity to join with its immensely talented team and their dedication to safeguarding the world's critical infrastructure from ever-evolving cyber threats."

"In today's digitized world, companies like Bosch are required to balance technological advancement with robust cybersecurity measures while navigating a complex regulatory landscape to ensure the efficiency, resilience and security of mission-critical systems," said Dr. Ingo Ramesohl, Managing Director at Bosch Ventures. "We are excited to support Claroty in securing the CPS that underpin our critical infrastructure and drive our technological innovation."

"Claroty's differentiated CPS cybersecurity platform is designed to enable advanced asset discovery and management, with the potential to improve the resilience of critical infrastructure sectors," said Jim Gable, Vice President, Innovation and President of Technology Ventures at Chevron. "This is the latest investment from our Core Fund, which focuses on high-growth startups and breakthrough technologies that have the potential to improve Chevron's core businesses, as well as create new opportunities for growth. We welcome Claroty to the portfolio."

Existing participants in the round include lead equity investor Delta-v Capital, as well as AB Private Credit Investors at AllianceBernstein, Standard Investments, Toshiba Digital Solutions, SE Ventures, Rockwell Automation, and Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank.

Claroty has redefined cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection with an unrivaled industry-centric platform built to secure mission-critical infrastructure. The Claroty Platform provides the deepest asset visibility and the broadest, built-for-CPS solution set in the market comprising exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection – whether in the cloud with Claroty xDome or on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD). Backed by award-winning threat research and a breadth of technology alliances, The Claroty Platform enables organizations to effectively reduce CPS risk, with the fastest time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com .

