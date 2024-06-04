Principal Foundation and EVERFI from Blackbaud Reach 26,000 U.S. Students with Growing National Data Science Program

DataSetGo, a first-of-its-kind digital curriculum, is opening doors to data science careers at more than 400 schools, with $50,000 in recent awards to those who show promise in the field

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Principal® Foundation, a global nonprofit organization committed to helping people and communities build financially secure futures, and EVERFI® from Blackbaud®, the leader in powering social impact through education, announce the second and biggest year of DataSetGo , a first-of-its-kind interactive digital curriculum that teaches high school students the fundamentals of data science and its value in daily life, the workforce, and the world.

Since its inception in 2022, DataSetGo has reached over 26,000 high school students in over 400 schools throughout the U.S. In the 2023-2024 academic year, the program reached over 17,000 new students and 200 additional schools across ten states, including New York, Texas, and California.

Last fall, DataSetGo expanded to include DataSetGo Distinguished Scholars, a new national program that equips students to explore postsecondary education and workforce opportunities, including those in the rapidly growing field of data science.

Data science roles can be found in nearly every industry and according to the World Economic Forum, there could be up to 1.4 million new jobs created in data science and data analytics between 2023 and 2027.

"Having learned more about the possible job opportunities has opened several possibilities I had no idea existed. It would be a dream to learn more about data analysis and science to eventually make a profession out of it one day," wrote Jarod Story, a Distinguished Scholar who attends Irving High School near Dallas, Texas.

All the schools that use the DataSetGo curriculum are in low- to moderate-income communities, where educators have given the program high marks. The research-backed curriculum was designed to align with national educational standards and is provided at no cost to educators through a strategic partnership between Principal Foundation and EVERFI.

"This program [DataSetGo] is totally awesome. I'm so overwhelmingly proud of my students," said LaTara Meyers, a teacher at H.D. Woodson High School in Washington, D.C., whose student Amaya Bostic is among the Distinguished Scholars.

The full list of ten Distinguished Scholars was announced in May. Each student received a $5,000 award, for a total of $50,000.

"These impressive students seized the opportunity to learn about data science and the doors it could open for them," said Jo Christine Miles, Director, Principal Foundation and Community Relations, Principal. "We're thrilled to provide awards that will help them continue to pursue their dreams."

"In nearly every industry, data science skills are in high demand. DataSetGo ensures that students are aware of the opportunities and equipped to pursue them – because then, their career options are endless," said Ray Martinez, co-founder and President of EVERFI from Blackbaud.

Six of the ten Distinguished Scholars ("national award winners") were selected from a national pool of essay submissions that detailed how students plan to apply what they learned through DataSetGo in their careers and lives.

The other four Scholars ("local award winners") were selected from schools in Brooklyn, N.Y.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Washington, D.C.; and Dallas, Texas who participated in DataSetGo virtual or in-person learning sessions. Three of these local award winners were selected throughout the school year.

The final local 2023-2024 Distinguished Scholar was announced at an in-person event in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday, May 13. Hosted by EVERFI and Principal Foundation, the event celebrated the DataSetGo program and featured sessions with guest speakers who rely on data science in their careers in professional sports, artificial intelligence, and entertainment.

Below are the 2023-2024 DataSetGo Distinguished Scholars. The entry window for the 2024-2025 competition will open September 15.

National award winners:

Tanasia Kennedy, NC, Sugar Creek Charter (Teacher – Tony Brantley )

) Adnrew Chun, NY, Benjamin N. Cardozo High School (Teacher – Travis Malekpour )

(Teacher – ) Valeria Tamayo, TX, Fossil Ridge High School (Teacher – Sandra McCorkle )

) Jenna Wrinkler, TX, Irving High School (Teacher – Denovias Mack)

(Teacher – Denovias Mack) Rico Lane, GA, East Coweta High School (Teacher – Laura Colley )

) Fareeha Naaz, NC, Hickory Ridge High School (Teacher – Bernie Thompson )

Local award winners:

Brooklyn, N.Y. – Ashlee Bailey , Brooklyn Prep High School (Teacher – Diana Isern )

– , Brooklyn Prep High School (Teacher – ) Minneapolis, Minn. – Mohamed "Ali" Ali, Hiawatha High School (Teacher – Gwendolyn Fortune )

– Mohamed "Ali" Ali, Hiawatha High School (Teacher – ) Washington, D.C. – Amaya Bostic , H.D. Woodson High School (Teacher – LaTara Meyers )

– , H.D. (Teacher – ) Dallas, Texas – Jarod Story , Irving High School (Teacher – Denovias Mack)

For more information about DataSetGo or the DataSetGo Distinguished Scholars award program, visit https://principal.everfi.com .

