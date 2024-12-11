Principal Foundation Announces 2024 Winner and Finalists of Money Chronicles: A Story Initiative National Short Story Contest

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Principal® Foundation, a global nonprofit organization committed to helping people and communities build financially secure futures, today announced one winner and 19 finalists for its Money Chronicles: A Story Initiative national short story contest that invited people to share stories about lived experiences with money.

Money Chronicles: A Story Initiative 2nd Edition

Launched in 2023, Money Chronicles: A Story Initiative is a unique program and national short story contest created by Principal Foundation that uses the power of storytelling to help destigmatize and encourage conversations about money and personal finances. It is hosted in collaboration with The Center for Fiction, a national literary nonprofit, and Short Édition, a global publishing house.

In its second year, the winner and finalists' stories were selected by an esteemed panel of literary authors and experts including Zakiya Dalila Harris, Casey Parks, Joe Wilkins, and Cecily Wong as well as David Drury from Short Édition, Jo Christine Miles from Principal Foundation, and individuals from The Center for Fiction. The winner will receive $1,000 and each finalist will receive $150.

"Storytelling is a powerful tool that has the unique ability to inspire and motivate people to reexamine their experiences, tackle obstacles, and have open conversations about stigmatized topics, like money," said Jo Christine Miles, director, Principal Foundation, and Community Relations. "This year's stories explored themes such as cultural heritage, generational legacy, and socioeconomic status – all important topics to discuss to help people and communities navigate their money journey to a financially secure future."

Talking about money can be difficult and unnerving. In 2023, a survey of 3,000 Millennial and Gen Z Americans conducted by YouGov and commissioned by Principal Foundation uncovered that 53% of people who don't talk about money are afraid to because it makes them feel awkward and they worry they will be judged by others. Programs like Money Chronicles aim to destigmatize and encourage money conversations to help people advance their financial education and goals.

To date, more than 38 writers have been recognized for their creative money stories through Money Chronicles. This year's winner and finalists include:

Winner : Genevieve Abravanel , Lancaster, Pennsylvania , "These dark woods"

Finalists:

Mary Tabor , Los Angeles, California , "Accounts" Joanne McEnroy , Yaphank, New York , "Are we rich" Brenden Stumpo , Smyrna, Delaware , "Discounted dreams" Sabrina Tom , Los Angeles, California , "Eureka" Jennifer Kitses , Jackson Heights, New York , "Extravagant gifts" Kristina Rose , Cocoa Beach, Florida , "Ghost dance" Katherine Cart , Charlottesville, Virgina, "How to bury a peacock" Sandy Feinstein , Reading, Pennsylvania , "In lieu of flowers" Kiik Araki-Kawaguchi, Bellingham, Washington , " Kazuki Shibata " Mark Budman , Brighton, Massachusetts , "On the move" Sandy Kline , Tulsa, Oklahoma , "Parker's dam" Cedric Rose , Cincinnati, Ohio , "Primavera" Jeremy Steen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin , "Rational actors" Mario Moussa , Philadelphia, Pennsylvania , "Redemption" Lisa Beebe , Studio City, California , "See a penny" Georgia Corso , Baltimore, Maryland , "Spring's sign of faith" Amy Schuler , Millerton, New York , "Statement in the balance" Joy Donnell, Marina Del Rey, California , "The estate" Sean Gill, Brooklyn, New York , "The lakes and the falls"

The winner and each finalist will have their stories published through Principal Foundation's Short Story Dispensers located at The New York Public Library in New York, N.Y.; Sip & Sonder in Los Angeles, Calif.; Charlotte Mecklenburg Library in Charlotte, N.C.; Elliott Bay Book Company in Seattle, Wash.; and Prairie Lights in Iowa City, Iowa. A new location was also added in 2024 at the renowned Politics & Prose bookstore in Washington D.C. Finalists' stories are also being considered for publication in Short Edition's global network of more than 500 Dispensers located across the globe in airports, public transportation hubs, retail centers, and other locations, so that audiences can enjoy these creative works in an engaging and unexpected format, reinforcing the power of storytelling in everyday moments.

For more information about Money Chronicles: A Story Initiative and to read stories from this year's finalists, visit: https://short-edition.com/principalfoundationcontest.

For more information about Principal Foundation, visit: https://www.principalfoundation.org.

About Principal® Foundation

Principal Financial Group Foundation, Inc. ("Principal Foundation") is a duly recognized Section 501(c)(3) entity focused on providing philanthropic support to programs that build financial security in the communities where Principal Financial Group, Inc. ("Principal") operates. While Principal Foundation receives funding from Principal, Principal Foundation is a distinct, independent, charitable entity. Principal Foundation does not practice any form of investment advisory services and is not authorized to do so. Established in 1987, Principal Foundation works with organizations that are helping to shape and support the journey to financial security by ensuring access to essential needs, fostering social and cultural connections, and promoting financial inclusion. Principal Foundation supports a diverse community of more than 86 charitable organizations across the globe.

