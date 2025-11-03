Pringles® Drops "Once You Pop" Mystery Boxes Featuring Limited-Edition Collectible Crisp-Inspired Characters and Mystery Flavor Cans

Pringamabobs, a new line of collectible characters inspired by stacked crisps, celebrates the return of the iconic "Once You Pop" campaign

Pringles launches Once You Pop Mystery Boxes on its first D2C site – each box includes Pringles Mystery Flavor crisps and one of six NEW collectible Pringamabobs – characters inspired by the stacked snack.

launches on its first D2C site – each box includes and characters inspired by the stacked snack. The Once You Pop Mystery Box will be available on OnceYouPopMarket.com and Pringles ' Instagram and Facebook Shops. Boxes will drop on November 7, November 14 and November 21 at 12 p.m. EST for $19.99.

will be available on and ' Instagram and Facebook Shops. Boxes will drop on November 7, November 14 and November 21 at 12 p.m. EST for $19.99. The Once You Pop Market coincides with the brand's evolution of its iconic tagline to "Once You Pop, The Pop Don't Stop" - introducing a new creative campaign that invites new and longtime fans to rediscover the playful spirit of Pringles.

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Pringles' latest "Once You Pop, The Pop Don't Stop" campaign, an evolution of its iconic tagline, the brand is putting a Pringle-y spin on culture's latest obsession, mystery boxes and collectible characters, with its own line of Once You Pop Mystery Boxes, launching on the brand's first-ever D2C platform – the Pringles Once You Pop Market.

Fans who pop open a Once You Pop Mystery Box will discover a mashup of snacking surprises that are equal parts playful and flavorful. Each box contains two Pringles cans: one featuring Pringles Mystery Flavor crisps and the other containing one of six collectible Pringamabobs, a crisp-inspired character that looks like it crawled straight out of your snack break daydreams.

Pringamabobs aren't just collectibles. They're your new crisp companions—from the rare Snaxolotl (a quirky critter that vibes hardest at snack time) to the Crispybara (your adventure buddy with a taste for flavor exploration). Clip them to your bag, dangle them from your keys, or let them guard your pantry—the pop-sibilities are endless.

Will you score the elusive Snaxolotl, or will Duckalips waddle into your world? Only one way to find out: pop open your Once You Pop Mystery Box. Fans can test their luck by collecting the complete lineup of Pringamabobs, featuring:

Snaxolotl (the rarest character!) : A calm little critter that is as cute as it is craveable, the Snaxolotl is most active when it senses a hungry human, aka snack time.

: A calm little critter that is as cute as it is craveable, the Snaxolotl is most active when it senses a hungry human, aka snack time. Crispybara: Equal parts adorable and adventurous, the Crispybara loves to explore tasty terrain in all its flavorful forms.

Equal parts adorable and adventurous, the Crispybara loves to explore tasty terrain in all its flavorful forms. Puptato : Loyal and loveable with looks you could just lick up, the Puptato has rightfully earned the nickname of "snacker's best friend."

: Loyal and loveable with looks you could just lick up, the Puptato has rightfully earned the nickname of "snacker's best friend." Duckalips : Known for its delightful and delicious looking lips, the Duckalips is a frisky little quacker that brings excitement to every snacker.

: Known for its delightful and delicious looking lips, the Duckalips is a frisky little quacker that brings excitement to every snacker. Crunchback Whale : Charming, cheerful and incredibly chill, the Crunchback Whale is always down to kick back and relax with its favorite snacks.

: Charming, cheerful and incredibly chill, the Crunchback Whale is always down to kick back and relax with its favorite snacks. Pringypus: A playful prankster who treats life like a party, the Pringypus brings flavorful fun everywhere it goes.

In addition to the characters, Pringles is taking to its social channels to introduce fans to the new, whimsical world of Pringamabobs – filled with unexpected pops of colors, playful crisp creations and Pringles-inspired surprises hidden throughout.

"Pringles has always been about delivering innovative flavors and playful surprises, and the Once You Pop Mystery Boxes take that to a whole new level," said Mauricio Jenkins, US Head of Marketing for Pringles. "'Once You Pop' celebrates everything fans love about Pringles—imagination, creativity, and the joy of popping open a can to find something unexpected. With the Once You Pop Mystery Boxes, we're tapping into the excitement of collectible culture while bringing the fun back to snacking in a way only Pringles can."

The Once You Pop Mystery Boxes coincide with the recent evolution of the brand's iconic campaign brought to life by FCB New York, "Once You Pop, The Pop Don't Stop," a fresh new spin with the debut of a playful, humorous ad campaign that inspired some of the Pringamabob designs.

Fans will have three chances to snag a Once You Pop Mystery Box available at the Pringles Once You Pop Market on OnceYouPopMarket.com and on Pringles' Instagram and Facebook Shops. Boxes will drop on November 7, November 14, and November 21 at 12 p.m. ET for $19.99+ in limited quantities while supplies last.

Sign up on OnceYouPopMarket.com starting November 3 to receive an email notification when the three drops go live and take the Pringamabobs quiz to see which crisp-inspired character you are. Show off your new Pringamabob and share your mystery flavor guesses on social with @Pringles!

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2024 were approximately $13 billion.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information.

