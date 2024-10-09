PRINGLES® EMBRACES THE NATION'S LATEST FOOD OBSESSION WITH THE RETURN OF PRINGLES DILL PICKLE

In response to countless requests, Pringles Dill Pickle is back, along with more beloved Pringles flavors

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle Nation – this is a big dill! With an 86% surge in posts surrounding dill pickle in the past eight months1 and #pickletok racking up hundreds of millions of social media views2, the snacking innovators at Pringles® are giving the nation what they're craving — the return of Pringles® Dill Pickle. That's right — after two years of fans' pleas and on the heels of the return of Pringles Honey Mustard, Pringles is answering the call once again and bringing back its second most asked-for flavor3, Dill Pickle.

Pringles Dill Pickle features an outrageously dillicious balance of straight-from-the-jar dill pickle flavor. Each bite delivers the salty, tangy flavor experience with a touch of herbal dill that longtime fans remember, and first-timers will love, so you too can satisfy your pickle craving in crisp form anytime and anywhere.

"From TikTok videos to fan requests, the nation's dill pickle craving is undeniable – and Pringles always aims to satisfy the latest trending flavor craving," said Mauricio Jenkins, US Head of Marketing for Pringles. "With the return of Pringles Dill Pickle, we're bringing joy to our die-hard fans and giving first-timers the chance to indulge in the fanfare while joining in on the pickle trend."

But why stop there? In addition to the return of Dill Pickle, Pringles is turning up the heat and bringing back Pringles® x Hot Ones to continue its snacking masterminds' streak of delivering the innovative flavors fans crave. Inspired by Hot Ones sauces, the lineup features two returning smokin' hot flavor-packed snacks and one brand-new flavor, including:

NEW Pringles ® Hot Ones Los Calientes Barbacoa combines a blend of chipotle and smoky jalapeño flavor and earthy herbs and spices to deliver tongue-tingling spice in every bite.

combines a blend of chipotle and smoky jalapeño flavor and earthy herbs and spices to deliver tongue-tingling spice in every bite. Pringles ® Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo mixes a punchy, smoky blend of serrano and habanero chiles, leaving fans seeing red and craving more.

mixes a punchy, smoky blend of serrano and habanero chiles, leaving fans seeing red and craving more. Pringles® Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde features the perfect balance of spicy applewood smoked red jalapeños and zesty habanero for a fiery blaze in every crisp.

Fans can get their hands on both Pringles Dill Pickle and Pringles x Hot Ones at retailers nationwide starting in October. Visit Pringles.com to find the flavors at a store near you and follow @Pringles on your favorite social media platforms for more information and to keep up with the latest news.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, well-being, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and our methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

