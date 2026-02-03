Pringles® Gives Fans a Taste of Love With Once You POP Star Sabrina Carpenter and Her Snack of a Soulmate Pringleleo in its 2026 Big Game Ad

Sometimes you have to take love into your own hands… See what happens when Mr. P inspires Sabrina to build the man of her dreams crisp by crisp

Watch Sabrina Carpenter build her perfect soulmate out of Pringles – Pringleleo – in the Big Game commercial.

Catch the :30 second ad HERE and the extended love story in the :60 second ad HERE to see why "Once You Pop, The Love Don't Stop."

Pringles' ninth consecutive Big Game commercial will air in the third quarter.

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is having a boyfriend embarrassing? Is chivalry dead? Can there really be love at first bite? Let's be real… romance and relationships are tough, and sometimes that means taking love into your own hands. That's why for the biggest snacking and sporting occasion of the year, Pringles® is enlisting the help of Once You POP Star Sabrina Carpenter to reimagine the modern relationship with a salty love story for the ages, full of unconventional twists, flavorful turns, and an unforgettable delicious conclusion in the brand's ninth consecutive Big Game campaign, "Pringleleo," developed by BBDO New York.

Pringles is taking its new brand campaign, "Once You Pop, The Pop Don't Stop," to unexpectedly fun places for this year's Big Game when the man on the can – Mr. P – inspires Sabrina Carpenter to build her snack of a soulmate, Pringleleo, crafted crisp by crisp to perfection. Their romance unfolds with all the flavor Pringles brings: an instant spark at first pop, playful rendezvous, and a public appearance that sets fans into a frenzy. But true love is never simple – especially when Sabrina's fans are hungry and Pringles crisps are so flavorful. Once You Pop, The Love Don't Stop – check out the ad HERE.

"Our iconic snack has been popping off in the Big Game for nearly a decade," said Sarah Reinecke, Senior Vice President, Salty Portfolio and Brand, Mars Snacking. "This year, we're bringing Pringles to life, almost literally, as Sabrina builds her beloved Pringleleo, and we're honored to show the world their unexpected love story. We hope snackers pop open their favorite flavor alongside Sabrina and experience their own love at first bite."

"Pringleleo" shows fans how delicious inspiration can lead to a flavorful soulmate – one stacked high with crisp character and salty personality – because Once You Pop open a Pringles can, anything can happen.

"When you're playing in a world as iconic and familiar as 'Once You Pop,' the fun is seeing how far you can take it," said Michael Aimette, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO New York. "This spot taps into what makes Pringles unmistakably Pringles — Mr. P, the joy of stacking crisps — and then lets Sabrina Carpenter take it somewhere only she could. She immediately got the joke and elevated it, making a love story built out of crisps feel pretty natural, all things considered."

The :30 second ad will air at the beginning of the third quarter of the game. Beyond the commercial, Pringles has been popping open love everywhere with a fully integrated Once You Pop Big Game campaign including PR, digital media, in-store retail marketing, and a social media flight full of short teasers that gave fans a sweet first look into our Once You POP Star Sabrina Carpenter's Big Game debut. If fans are still craving more, they can watch the extended love story of Sabrina and Pringleleo unfold in the :60s ad HERE.

That's not all there is to snack on during the Big Game. Fans looking to stock up on even more salty goodness (sorry... Pringleleo not included) can find limited-edition Pringles x Cheez-It® Snack Stadiums on shelves at select retailers nationwide starting in January. The perfect way to socialize and snack at your Big Game watch parties, the Snack Stadiums are free with the purchase of four participating products at participating retailers while supplies last*. Simply grab your favorite flavors and build your Snack Stadium with the perfect matchup of delicious Pringles crisps and Cheez-It crackers.

Grab your favorite can of Pringles crisps and pop open love for the Big Game and beyond. Follow @Pringles on your favorite social media platforms and check out Pringles.com before, during and after the Big Game on Feb. 8 to see the deliciously unexpected love story build – Once You Pop, The Love Don't Stop!

