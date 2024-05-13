PRINGLES® POPS OUT OF THE CAN AND INTO THE BAG WITH ITS FIRST-EVER PUFFED SNACK, NEW PRINGLES® MINGLES

Snacking masterminds debut first bagged snack in 15+ years with Pringles Mingles, mingling fan-favorite flavors in a delicious, puffed form

CHICAGO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pringles® are already out-of-this-world delicious, but now they're out-of-the-can and into the bag for a whole new way to enjoy the iconic crisps. The snacking masterminds at Pringles are bringing flavor mastery to an entirely new format with its first-ever puffed offering – Pringles Mingles – a puffy, irresistibly delicious and shareable snacking experience unlike one you've ever had from Pringles.

New Pringles Mingles are crispy on the outside and light and airy on the inside for a melt-in-your-mouth tasting experience. Each bite-size puff mingles two mouthwatering Pringles flavors for a delectable palate adventure and boasts a bowtie-style shape inspired by Mr. P's signature look.

The new lineup is available nationwide in three delicious flavor varieties:

Pringles ® Mingles Cheddar & Sour Cream: Hints of buttery cheddar cheese seamlessly blend with creamy, tangy sour cream notes to create a harmonious savory and zesty flavor combination that will leave fans craving more.

Hints of buttery cheddar cheese seamlessly blend with creamy, tangy sour cream notes to create a harmonious savory and zesty flavor combination that will leave fans craving more. Pringles ® Mingles Sharp White Cheddar & Ranch: Sharp, aged white cheddar cheese flavor meets zippy buttermilk and herb ranch notes, creating the perfect balance of cheesiness and tanginess in every munchable bite.

Sharp, aged white cheddar cheese flavor meets zippy buttermilk and herb ranch notes, creating the perfect balance of cheesiness and tanginess in every munchable bite. Pringles® Mingles Dill Pickle & Ranch: Zesty dill pickle mingles with buttermilk and herbaceous ranch notes for a tantalizing and craveable flavor experience.

"Our iconic Pringles can is part of our identity — and it's not going anywhere — but we're always looking for new ways to innovate and satisfy our fans' latest cravings," said Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles. "This puffy, airy snack not only gives fans a new way to experience Pringles, but its easy-to-share packaging creates a new way to enjoy their favorite snack with friends and family, whether munching at home for movie night, at a party or on-the-go."

Be on the lookout for new Pringles Mingles this October at retailers nationwide. Visit Pringles.com for more information and follow @Pringles on your favorite social media platforms to keep up with the latest Pringles and snacking news.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, well-being, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and our methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

