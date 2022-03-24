Print Resellers Earn 15% Store Credit Through April at DocuCopies

Online printing company gives resellers a 5% bonus in store-credit earnings for spring promotion.

HUDSON, Wis., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, print resellers earn 15% store credit back at DocuCopies.com, whose exclusive reseller program helps their fellow printing, marketing and graphics professionals turn a bigger profit.

The program normally rewards registered and qualified resellers with 10% back for every job shipped. This spring promotion adds even more value to their already-low prices on quality booklets, color copies and other printing services.

15% store credit for resellers til 4/30 Store credit is paid when orders ship.

Resellers also receive automatic blind shipping (no branding), state sales tax exemption and the other standard DocuCopies perks all customers enjoy. This includes guaranteed rush delivery options, free shipping on carts over $125 and a dedicated customer support representative to assist with any questions.

The extra credit couldn't come at a better time for the industry, which has seen obstacles like supply chain interruptions, worker shortages and rising cost of goods compounding in recent months. But while many other printers are still struggling, the management at DocuCopies' Wisconsin and California facilities have been working diligently to keep their prices low, inventory stocked, and delays to a minimum.

"Everyone is pulling together to keep business moving smoothly," says President Jeff Corbo. "While some competitors gave up on honoring deadlines during these difficult months, we've been proud to keep our turnaround times reasonable and our delivery guarantees valid."

While most orders ship in 2 to 5 business days, their rush printing services include options as quick as Next Day Delivery.

The 15% promotional offer is good for all current and new resellers through April 30, 2022, after which the store credit returns to the normal 10%. For more information, or to register for your reseller account today, visit https://www.docucopies.com/resellers_form/

Media Contact:

Roe Pressley

Vice President of Customer Relations

Public Relations, Social Media

DocuCopies.com

(877) 222-4842

[email protected]





SOURCE DocuCopies.com