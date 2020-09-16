PrinterLogic Achieves Sharp Validation for New Control Panel Application

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation and PrinterLogic, a global leader in Serverless Printing Infrastructure, today announce that PrinterLogic has received Sharp OSA validation of its Control Panel Application (CPA) for Sharp multifunction printers (MFPs). Product validation by Sharp verifies that PrinterLogic's CPA integrates seamlessly with Sharp OSA-enabled MFPs to deliver secure print release functionality to users and advanced CPA management tools for IT admins.

The new CPA, developed with technical guidance from Sharp, provides an intuitive touchscreen interface and a variety of authentication options including badge scan, smartphone release, and dual-factor authentication (DFA). As print security becomes more and more fundamental to organizations of every size, secure features and integrations like DFA have become essential.

"Having a PrinterLogic integration for our Sharp OSA-enabled MFPs will facilitate fast, easy and secure print release for our customers," said Vince Jannelli, Associate VP, Software Product Management at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "This will be a welcome addition for IT directors and system administrators who are tasked with securing confidential information in their organizations."

PrinterLogic's Sharp CPA also provides Single Sign-On (SSO) support that can function as SSO "provider" and SSO "listener." That is, it can be the lead sign-on interface, or it can skip authentication entirely if users have already signed on through another app. In addition, the Sharp CPA enables copy and scan tracking. When enabled, admins can track all print, scan, and copy activity across their organization down to the user level. This advanced reporting feature gives decision-makers the necessary visibility to inform cost-saving initiatives.

"Sharp gets it -- the world is moving to SaaS," said Garrett Helmer, Senior Vice President of Channels at PrinterLogic. "Sharp's testing and validation of our new CPA enables our SaaS customers to have a true serverless printing infrastructure for secure release printing from Sharp devices."

The new Sharp CPA, which is available now to PrinterLogic SaaS customers, is built on the company's new Control Panel Platform . The platform offers consistent user experience and enhanced performance across all printer brands. For more information visit PrinterLogic's secure release printing web page .

For a list of supported Sharp OSA-enabled MFPs, visit https://www.printerlogic.com/cpa/ and select Sharp from the dropdown menu.

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless printing infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest-growing companies in North America.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office systems. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility; its full line of multifunction printers (MFPs); and professional display products, including the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

