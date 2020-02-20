Priority One Credit Union Selects Symitar for Open Infrastructure and Usability

MONETT, Mo., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its Symitar ® division today announced that Priority One Credit Union has chosen the Episys® platform for its openness to third parties and ability to create cost-saving efficiencies.

The second oldest credit union in California, Priority One was looking to streamline internal processes as well as shorten members' transaction times, both of which are shaped by the flexibility and power of the core. The credit union chose Symitar for a modern core replacement that would provide much richer functionality and clean, tight integrations to other systems.

Charles R. Wigginton Sr., president and CEO of South Pasadena-based Priority One Credit Union, said, "We're looking forward to becoming part of the Symitar community and benefitting from an innovative and progressive partnership that will position us well for the future. Our employees will be able to do more, faster for our members. We are eliminating a number of ancillary systems, which will save us several thousand dollars annually. And, we know that any friction or disruption to our existing vendor relationships will not be a problem because Jack Henry is committed to openness. All around, this decision means we can focus on delivering better products and a stronger service experience to our members."

Priority One will run its core in Jack Henry's private cloud environment. Aside from the efficiency and cost benefits this will provide, the credit union cited sophisticated infrastructure, built-in data redundancies, and disaster avoidance support as critical attributes of a cloud model. Wigginton added, "We simply cannot replicate what Jack Henry has built to keep us and hundreds of other credit unions safe and secure. There's an added assurance and peace of mind knowing that we have a true partner in the maintenance, recovery, and protection of our core platform's performance and data."

Shanon McLachlan, president of Symitar, added, "We are proud to continue growing the Symitar community with the addition of Priority One. This credit union, like many others, desired a better experience for its members and the right partner to deliver on that need. Allowing us to host its core platform will prove to be a more secure, effective alternative to doing business – one that doesn't put limits on the credit union's creativity, growth, or additional partnerships."

About Symitar

Symitar, a division of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®, is the leading provider of integrated computer systems for credit unions of all sizes. Symitar has been selected as the primary technology partner by more than 800 credit unions, serving as a single source for integrated, enterprise-wide automation and as a single point of contact and support. Additional information is available at www.symitar.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves more than 9,000 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking information. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking information. Additional information on these and other factors, which could affect the Company's financial results, are included in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings on Form 10-K, and potential investors should review these statements. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information.

