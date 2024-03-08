Prismatic Introduces Code-Native Integration Building Experience, Providing B2B SaaS Companies Maximum Versatility

The embedded iPaaS now offers both code-native and low-code integration building experiences



SIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prismatic, the world's most versatile and dev-friendly embedded integration platform, today announced that it has launched a code-native integration building experience . B2B SaaS teams now have the option to build integrations completely in code or in Prismatic's low-code designer, empowering developers and non-developers alike to build integrations efficiently using tools that are optimized for their skillsets.

With integration demands on the rise, B2B SaaS companies are spending much of their engineering capacity building customer-facing integrations at the cost of core product development. They are increasingly turning to embedded integration platforms (embedded iPaaS) to help, but the vast majority of these solutions leave B2B SaaS teams locked into a low-code-only or high-code-only strategy.

Prismatic, with a long-standing focus on versatility and dev-friendliness, has earned significant traction among B2B SaaS teams of all sizes across a wide variety of industries, and users report delivering integrations up to 8 times faster than previously.

"Our users have seen huge success building integrations with our low-code designer and powerful dev tooling like our custom connector SDK. It's a powerful combination that enables our users to build any integration their customers need," said Marcus Edgington , VP of Product at Prismatic. "With the recent enhancements to our low-code designer, users are building integrations in Prismatic faster than ever, especially technical non-developers. Now, with code-native integrations, we've created an equally efficient integration building experience for dev users who feel more comfortable and productive building integrations entirely in code."

This launch comes on the heels of significant enhancements to Prismatic's low-code designer and a $22 million Series B funding announcement.

"Versatility is absolutely critical in an integration solution for B2B SaaS. You need a platform that gives you options, empowers your whole team, and evolves with you over time," said Edgington. "Today's launch underscores our deep commitment to versatility, dev-friendliness, and providing every member of a B2B SaaS team with integration tooling they love."

About Prismatic

Prismatic, the world's most versatile embedded iPaaS, helps B2B SaaS teams launch powerful product integrations up to 8x faster. The industry-leading platform provides a comprehensive toolset so teams can build integrations fast, deploy and support them at scale, and embed them in their products so customers can self-serve. It encompasses both low-code and code-native building experiences, pre-built app connectors, deployment and support tooling, and an embedded integration marketplace. From startups to Fortune 100, B2B SaaS companies across a wide range of verticals and many countries rely on Prismatic to power their integrations.

