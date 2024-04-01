Prismatic Named Number One Momentum Leader in Embedded Integration Platforms by G2

Recognition across usability and customer relationships based on consistently high user satisfaction ratings and fast growth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. , April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prismatic, a leading embedded integration platform , has been named the number one momentum leader in embedded integration platforms in G2's spring Momentum Grid® . In addition to being named the top trending embedded iPaaS, Prismatic also earned G2's Leader, Best Usability, and Best Relationship awards.

Momentum scores for Embedded Integration Platforms are shown here. The Momentum Grid® highlights each product’s Momentum score on the vertical axis and the product’s Satisfaction score on the horizontal axis. These scores are based on G2’s Satisfaction and Momentum algorithms. Products with a top 25% Momentum Grid® score are shown within the shaded area below.

The Momentum Grid® identifies products on a high growth trajectory that are delivering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of users. This marks Prismatic's fourth consecutive quarter as the number one momentum leader for embedded iPaaS and its seventh as a category leader. Most recently, Prismatic was named to G2's list of Best Software Products for 2024 .

"We're proud to earn number one Momentum Leader for four quarters running along with the Best Usability award," said Michael Zuercher , CEO and co-founder of Prismatic. "This reflects the work we've done to redefine embedded iPaaS by providing both devs and non-devs with truly first-class integration building experiences. Other embedded iPaaS vendors talk about developer experience or dev-friendliness, but we've made it a reality with Prismatic."

Prismatic earned the Best Usability award based on high user ratings for intuitive user experience, ability to meet requirements, and ease of administration. The company also received the Best Relationship award for excellence in support quality, ease of doing business, and likelihood to recommend. These awards are all based on real user reviews of Prismatic.

Reviews from verified Prismatic users include:

"The platform is exceptionally performant, making it a reliable choice for diverse integration needs," from a Software Developer.

"Prismatic has been a vital asset for our product. Its ease of use, exceptional support, and scalability have directly contributed to the success of our integration projects," from a Product Leader.

"For our end customers, the integration to their apps is done in a couple of clicks, which is thanks to Prismatic's efficiency," from a Chief Product Officer.

These awards come on the heels of Prismatic's launch of its code-native experience for building integrations , which gives B2B SaaS teams the option to build integrations completely in code or in Prismatic's low-code designer, empowering developers and non-developers alike to build integrations efficiently using tools optimized for their skillsets.

"As part of our mission to make integrations easier for B2B SaaS teams, we want everyone to have integration tools they love and feel comfortable using," said Marcus Edgington , VP of Product at Prismatic. "Gone are the days when integration devs needed to accept the constraints of a low-code builder. At the same time, non-devs can create integrations without diving into code. This is truly the best of both worlds in a single platform."

To learn more about Prismatic's award-winning embedded integration platform, visit prismatic.io .

About Prismatic

Prismatic , the world's most versatile embedded iPaaS, helps B2B SaaS teams launch powerful product integrations up to 8x faster. The industry-leading platform provides a comprehensive toolset so teams can build integrations fast, deploy and support them at scale, and embed them in their products so customers can self-serve. It encompasses both low-code and code-native building experiences, pre-built app connectors, deployment and support tooling, and an embedded integration marketplace. From startups to Fortune 100, B2B SaaS companies across a wide range of verticals and many countries rely on Prismatic to power their integrations.

