Pritchard Industries Accelerates Fleet Modernization as Part of Decarbonization Strategy

National leader in integrated facility services marks Earth Day by sharing environmental strategy milestone it says is another way it is delivering value for clients, communities served

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pritchard Industries, a leading provider of integrated facility services across the United States, has chosen Earth Day to share a significant milestone in its environmental strategy with the ongoing modernization of its service fleet – an initiative designed to reduce emissions, improve efficiency and lower the carbon intensity of its operations.

Gibran Lehmkuhl - Pritchard Industries

As part of this effort, Pritchard has begun an aggressive "cycle-out" of legacy service vehicles, replacing high-emission V6 and V8 engines with high-efficiency, 4-cylinder hybrid models. The transition reflects a broader commitment to embedding sustainability into day-to-day operations and delivering measurable impact across the facilities it serves.

The initial phase of the program includes the replacement of 27 vehicles, delivering meaningful, quantifiable results:

Estimated annual CO₂ reduction: ~188 metric tons

~188 metric tons Emissions reduction per vehicle: ~64% decrease vs. legacy fleet

~64% decrease vs. legacy fleet Operational impact: Lower Scope 1 emissions across service delivery

"This is a clear example of how operational choices translate into real environmental outcomes for Pritchard and its people, our clients and the world we all share," says SVP Supply Chain Gibran Lehmkuhl. "By modernizing our fleet, we are not only improving efficiency – we are directly reducing the carbon footprint of how we deliver service every day."

The fleet transition is one component of Pritchard's wider sustainability strategy, which focuses on reducing environmental impact through smarter processes, technology and resource management. From eco-friendly cleaning solutions and energy-efficient equipment to water-saving protocols and waste reduction practices, the company continues to embed sustainability across its service model.

"This integrated approach ensures that sustainability is not treated as a standalone initiative, but as a core element of operational excellence – supporting healthier environments, improved efficiency and long-term asset preservation," Lehmkuhl says.

By reducing emissions tied directly to service delivery, Pritchard's fleet modernization helps lower the overall carbon intensity of the facilities it manages – supporting clients in meeting their own environmental goals while contributing to broader community impact.

"Our clients are increasingly focused on sustainability, and so are we," says Erin Meehan, Chief Executive Officer. "This investment reflects how we're evolving as an organization—making intentional decisions that benefit our clients, our communities and the environment."

Meehan says Pritchard will continue to expand its hybrid fleet as part of a long-term roadmap to reduce operational emissions and improve efficiency across its national footprint.

"This is an important step – but it's part of a much larger journey," Meehan says. "We're focused on building a more sustainable operating model that delivers real, measurable progress over time. As with our client and business partner relationships, we're in it for the long haul."

About Pritchard Industries

Pritchard Industries is a leading provider of integrated facility services, delivering janitorial, engineering, HVAC, security, landscaping and specialty solutions to clients nationwide. With a people-first culture and a commitment to innovation and accountability, Pritchard supports thousands of employees and contractors and serves customers across stadiums, arenas and event venues; aviation and transit; corporate offices; data centers; educational facilities; government buildings; lab facilities including biotech and pharmaceutical; healthcare, including hospitals and medical offices; multi-tenant buildings; retail; industrial warehouses; and other sectors. #EarthDay #Sustainability #FacilityServices

Contacts:

Drew Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

Nikki Poole

SVP, Client Experience & Marketing

[email protected]

404-973-9515

SOURCE Pritchard Industries