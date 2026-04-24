Pritchard Industries Expands Aviation Leadership Team With Two Key Appointments

National facilities services firm names industry veterans Kevin Barton as President, Aviation, and Amy Sebastian as Vice President, Aviation

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pritchard Industries, a leading provider of integrated facility and engineering services and a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC, today announced the appointments of Kevin Barton as President, Aviation, and Amy Sebastian as Vice President, Aviation, further strengthening the company's leadership team within one of its fastest-growing service lines.

Kevin Barton - Pritchard Industries Amy Sebastian - Pritchard Industries

"We are excited to welcome Kevin and Amy to the Pritchard leadership team," says Erin Meehan, CEO of Pritchard Industries. "Kevin's deep aviation expertise and operational leadership, combined with Amy's strong track record in team development and service execution, position us well to continue expanding our aviation platform and delivering exceptional service in complex, high-traffic environments."

Both Barton and Sebastian are based out of Dallas-Fort Worth and will be part of upcoming industry events, including IFMA Aviation in Tampa (April 28-30) and AAAE in Los Angeles (May 3-5).

Barton brings more than 25 years of aviation services leadership experience, with a proven ability to drive operational excellence, strengthen client partnerships and scale performance across major airport markets. As President of Aviation, he leads the strategic direction and growth of Pritchard's aviation division, focusing on enhancing service delivery, supporting frontline teams and expanding the company's presence across key hubs.

"I'm excited to join Pritchard at such an important time of growth for the aviation business," Barton says. "The company has a strong reputation for service excellence and a clear commitment to its people and clients. I look forward to working with the team to build on that foundation, strengthen operations and continue delivering best-in-class service across our aviation portfolio."

Sebastian has 20-plus years of experience in aviation operations, with expertise in workforce leadership, service quality and client relationship management. As Vice President, Aviation, she plays a critical role in driving day-to-day operational performance, developing talent and ensuring consistent execution across Pritchard's aviation accounts.

"I'm thrilled to join Pritchard and be part of a team that is so clearly focused on its people and its clients," Sebastian says. "Aviation environments demand consistency, responsiveness and strong teamwork, and I look forward to supporting our teams in delivering exceptional service while continuing to grow and develop our talent."

"Kevin and Amy will play an important role in advancing our aviation strategy," Meehan adds. "Their leadership will help strengthen operational performance, enhance team engagement and support continued growth in a sector that is critical to many of our clients."

Pritchard Industries – which employs more than 13,000 team members who deliver consistent service excellence to 1,000+ clients across 26 states – is a leading provider of integrated facility services, delivering janitorial, engineering, HVAC, security, landscaping and specialty solutions to clients nationwide. With a people-first culture and a commitment to innovation and accountability, Pritchard serves customers across stadiums, arenas and event venues; aviation and transit; corporate offices; data centers; educational facilities; government buildings; lab facilities including biotech and pharmaceutical; healthcare, including hospitals and medical offices; multi-tenant buildings; retail; industrial warehouses; and other sectors.

Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments in middle-market companies. With approximately $8 billion of regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change.

Contact

Drew Plant

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678-637-5532

SOURCE Pritchard Industries