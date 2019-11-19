Pritzker Hageman E.coli Lawyers Retained in Wisconsin E.coli Outbreak

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.coli lawyers at national food safety law firm Pritzker Hageman, P.A. have been retained by four of the nine people sickened with confirmed cases of E.coli O157 infections in Wisconsin. Among the victims represented by the Pritzker Hageman food poisoning lawyers include a 14-year-old girl who is currently hospitalized with hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) and a four-year-old boy who was hospitalized and remains seriously ill.

The E.coli legal team at Pritzker Hageman, led by attorneys Fred Pritzker and Eric Hageman, have reason to believe that this outbreak is linked to contaminated lettuce or other produce. "We rely on food suppliers to produce safe food. Outbreaks like this are what happens when everyone isn't doing their part to protect our food supply," says E.coli lawyer Eric Hageman.

Wisconsin E.coli Outbreak Information – Another Outbreak Linked to Salad?

The Wisconsin Department of Public Health Services (DOH) announced an E.coli outbreak after receiving a "significant" increase in reported cases of E.coli O157 infections in the state since November 13th. Local news media reports that the case count total includes nine confirmed cases and 11 other suspected cases of E.coli infections. Pritzker Hageman E.coli lawyers have obtained reports indicating that there might also be cases in northern Illinois. Health officials say that three women have been hospitalized, two of whom reported that their diets consist mostly of salad.

Leafy greens, particularly romaine lettuce, has been the leading source of E.coli outbreaks in the U.S. Just in the last year alone, there have been four major E.coli outbreaks from leafy greens, three of which were tied to romaine lettuce. E.coli lawyer Fred Pritzker says, "Growers and processors of leafy greens must be very careful about how they handle these potentially contaminated products."

National Food Safety Law Firm Represents People Sickened by Tainted Food

The E.coli lawyers at Pritzker Hageman law firm represent people across the country who have been sickened by contaminated food. Our lawyers have represented people sickened in nearly every major E.coli outbreak in the U.S. for the past 20 years. We have recovered millions of dollars for our clients, including a $7.5 million dollar verdict for a family whose daughter contracted an E.coli-HUS infection, in what is believed to be the largest E.coli verdict in U.S. history.

