Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Lawyers Investigate Escalating Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As cases surge across the country, the Pritzker Hageman food safety lawyers are actively investigating the rapidly expanding Salmonella Sundsvall outbreak linked to Machilita and Rudy brand cantaloupe.

Pritzker Hageman filed the first outbreak lawsuit (case number 1:23-cv-00292-AW-MJF) in December 2023, representing a Florida family whose 13-month-old son contracted a severe Salmonella infection after eating tainted cantaloupe. As the number of cases continues to grow, more Salmonella outbreak lawsuits are expected to follow.

Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak Investigation

As of December 14, 2023, the CDC has reported 302 Salmonella cases in 42 states, causing four deaths, including three in Minnesota and one in Oregon. After an FDA traceback investigation identified TruFresh, Crown Jewels, and Pacific Trellis as suppliers, the food companies issued recalls for cantaloupe products sold under the Machilita and Rudy brand names.

Health officials suspect that the true number of people sickened in the cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak is much higher than reported, especially among vulnerable populations in long-term care facilities and childcare centers.

The symptoms of a Salmonella infection typically include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. If you or a loved one think you contracted Salmonella food poisoning after eating cantaloupe, it is important to take immediate action to protect your health and legal rights.

See your doctor right away and request a lab test for Salmonella. Report your illness to your local health department. Contact an experienced Salmonella lawyer to learn about your legal options.

Contact an Experienced Salmonella Lawyer Before Time Runs Out

The Pritzker Hageman food safety lawyers have represented clients in every major Salmonella outbreak in the country. Pritzker Hageman's Salmonella legal team has won some of the largest foodborne illness recoveries in American history, including a landmark Salmonella verdict for the family of a five-year-old boy.

Time is of the essence when navigating potential legal claims arising from the cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak because laws called statutes of limitations , which vary by state, may impact the amount of time you have to file a lawsuit.

Contact

Raymond Trueblood

[email protected]

1-888-377-8900

Eric Hageman

[email protected]

1-888-377-8900

SOURCE Pritzker Hageman, P.A.