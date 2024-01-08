Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Lawyers Investigate Escalating Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak

News provided by

Pritzker Hageman, P.A.

08 Jan, 2024, 15:24 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As cases surge across the country, the Pritzker Hageman food safety lawyers are actively investigating the rapidly expanding Salmonella Sundsvall outbreak linked to Machilita and Rudy brand cantaloupe.

Pritzker Hageman filed the first outbreak lawsuit (case number 1:23-cv-00292-AW-MJF) in December 2023, representing a Florida family whose 13-month-old son contracted a severe Salmonella infection after eating tainted cantaloupe. As the number of cases continues to grow, more Salmonella outbreak lawsuits are expected to follow.

Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak Investigation

As of December 14, 2023, the CDC has reported 302 Salmonella cases in 42 states, causing four deaths, including three in Minnesota and one in Oregon. After an FDA traceback investigation identified TruFresh, Crown Jewels, and Pacific Trellis as suppliers, the food companies issued recalls for cantaloupe products sold under the Machilita and Rudy brand names.

Health officials suspect that the true number of people sickened in the cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak is much higher than reported, especially among vulnerable populations in long-term care facilities and childcare centers.

The symptoms of a Salmonella infection typically include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. If you or a loved one think you contracted Salmonella food poisoning after eating cantaloupe, it is important to take immediate action to protect your health and legal rights. 

  1. See your doctor right away and request a lab test for Salmonella
  2. Report your illness to your local health department. 
  3. Contact an experienced Salmonella lawyer to learn about your legal options. 

Contact an Experienced Salmonella Lawyer Before Time Runs Out

The Pritzker Hageman food safety lawyers have represented clients in every major Salmonella outbreak in the country. Pritzker Hageman's Salmonella legal team has won some of the largest foodborne illness recoveries in American history, including a landmark Salmonella verdict for the family of a five-year-old boy.

Time is of the essence when navigating potential legal claims arising from the cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak because laws called statutes of limitations, which vary by state, may impact the amount of time you have to file a lawsuit. 

Contact
Raymond Trueblood  
[email protected] 
1-888-377-8900

Eric Hageman 
[email protected] 
1-888-377-8900

SOURCE Pritzker Hageman, P.A.

Also from this source

Pritzker Hageman Legionnaires' Disease Lawyers Investigate Legionella Pneumonia Outbreaks Nationwide

Pritzker Hageman Legionnaires' Disease Lawyers Investigate Legionella Pneumonia Outbreaks Nationwide

Amidst a nationwide surge of Legionnaires' disease cases, Pritzker Hageman's award-winning team of infectious disease lawyers is actively engaged in...

Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Lawyers File First Lawsuit in Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak

The Pritzker Hageman food safety lawyers have filed the first lawsuit (case file number 1:23-cv-00292-AW-MJF) arising from a fast-growing Salmonella...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Infection Control

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.