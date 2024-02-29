Pritzker Military Museum & Library Host an Exclusive Book Talk with Admiral James Stavridis, Retired Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, Moderated by Margaret Hoover, PBS Television Host of Firing Line

CHICAGO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pritzker Military Museum & Library will host an exclusive in-person and live stream Book Talk Event with author, Admiral James Stavridis, retired Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, moderated by Margaret Hoover, PBS television host of Firing Line, to discuss the soon-to-be-released book, 2054.

This sequel to New York Times best seller 2034 blends fiction with well-informed predictions of the potential geopolitical impact of America's violent partisan divide combined with cyber breaches, biotech, and AI singularity, to explore how it could change not just the fate of American democracy, but the entire world order.

Admiral James Stavridis, USN (Ret) is Vice Chair, Global Affairs of The Carlyle Group and Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Rockefeller Foundation, following five years as the 12th Dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. A retired 4-star officer in the U.S. Navy, he led the NATO Alliance in global operations from 2009 to 2013 as Supreme Allied Commander with responsibility for Afghanistan, Libya, the Balkans, Syria, counter piracy, and cyber security. He also served as Commander of U.S. Southern Command, with responsibility for all military operations in Latin America from 2006-2009. He earned more than 50 medals, including 28 from foreign nations in his 37-year military career.

Margaret Hoover is the host of PBS' Firing Line with Margaret Hoover, a public affairs, multi-platform program that engages in long-form interviews and a rigorous exchange of ideas with the guiding principle that civil discourse is a civic responsibility.

In-person and live stream options available

Event Date: March 9, 2024

Where: Pritzker Military Museum & Library

104 S. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60603

Event Begins: 1:30 p.m.

The 2054 books will be available for purchase or pick-up at the program for book signing on March 9th, or pre-order for shipping on March 12th for public release.

Info: For more information on the "Exclusive 2054 Book Talk Event" visit the website my.pritzkermilitary.org/2054/2053

About Pritzker Military Museum & Library

The Pritzker Military Museum & Library aims to increase the public's understanding of military history, military affairs, and national security by providing a forum for the study and exploration of our military - past, present, and future - with a specific focus on their stories, sacrifices, and values. With national and global reach, these spaces and events aim to share the stories of those who served and their contributions as citizen soldiers, helping citizens everywhere appreciate the relationship between the armed forces and the civilians whose freedoms they protect. A non-governmental, non-partisan organization, the Museum & Library features diverse collections, scholarly initiatives, and public programs from its flagship center in downtown Chicago to its world-class research center and park in Somers, Wisconsin.

