Pritzker Military Museum & Library Will Host a Military Symposium on Global Security with 16 Renowned Experts for a One-Day Only Discussion

CHICAGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pritzker Military Museum & Library (PMML) will host the in-person and live stream 2024 Pritzker Military Symposium: Assessing Global Security, sponsored by Geico Military, PenFed Foundation, and WTTW/WFMT. The event brings together sixteen renowned academic, government, and military experts for a day-long discussion on the historical context, current effectiveness, and future role of the U.S. military in global security in four panels:

Panel 1: Global Partnerships & Treaties

Russia's war with Ukraine brought greater awareness of the U.S. being drawn into foreign wars through alliances like NATO. Moderator Dr. Paul Poast, author of Economics of War and Arguing About Alliances, will guide the panel to examine the strengths, weaknesses, and changing needs of U.S. treaties and alliances in three hot spots: U.S. Army and Cold War historian covering Russia and Ukraine, Dr. Sean Kalic, U.S. naval historian, China war strategy expert, and author of Red Star over the Pacific, Dr. James Holmes; and author of Oil, the State, and War: The Foreign Policies of Petrostates, Dr. Emma Ashford, to cover Middle East alliances.

Panel 2: Competition for Foreign Military Sales & Training

The U.S. is supplying military equipment and training in Ukraine and Israel and competing with other nations to supply countries in Africa and the Indo-Pacific, particularly Taiwan. This second panel will examine the effectiveness of these different strategies. Moderator, Dr. William Reno, principal investigator of the U.S. Department of Defense's Minerva research project on improving foreign military training, joins fellow Minerva researcher, Dr. Jahara "Franky" Matisek,(Lt. Col. USAF), and Russian and Ukraine expert, Dr. Renanah Joyce, to discuss foreign military sales in Ukraine, Africa, and the Middle East. Colleague Dr. Alexandra Chinchilla will expand the discussion into military aid for Taiwan to counter China.

Keynote Lunch:

Dr. Craig Symonds, PMML's 2023 Lifetime Literature awardee and author of seventeen naval history books will present, "Red Sky at Morning: The U.S. Navy and the China Challenge."

Panel 3: Global Security in China and the Indo-Pacific Today

China poses serious opportunities and threats. Dr. Craig Symonds continues the keynote discussion in this panel to articulate the current tensions with China and our allies from the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization (SEATO) to the new security consortium – The Quad. Maritime strategy and defense policy legend who taught at over 60 academic and defense organizations worldwide and is currently teaching in Singapore, Dr. Geoff Till, will provide an international perspective; founder of the China Maritime Studies Institute at the U.S. Naval War College and China expert, Dr. Lyle Goldstein, illuminates the costs of this power competition with China and how the U.S. might navigate staying out of war in the region; and U.S. Army Colonel Christopher Wehri, formerly on the Joint Staff as the Deputy Director for Politico-Military Affairs for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia, will share the Army's security strategy lens.

Panel 4: Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence

The final panel examines how cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are reshaping military capacities and revealing new blind spots. From hackers and misinformation to new autonomous weapons and precision targeting systems, the future is changing rapidly for the U.S. and many nations. Retired Admiral Stephen Evans, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Flag Bridge Global Solutions, LLC, will moderate the conversation with the White House's first National Cyber Director, retired Brigadier General John (Chris) Inglis; strategist Dr. Thomas X. Hammes, retired Marine Colonel, and founder of the Norwich University Applied Research Institute training the next generation of cyber warriors, Phil Susmann.

In-person tickets include breakfast at 8:00 a.m., lunch during the keynote presentation, and book signing at 5:00 p.m. Live stream options available.

Event Date: April 27, 2024

When: 9:00 a.m. CDT- 5:00 p.m. CDT

Where: Pritzker Military Museum & Library

104 S. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60603

Info: For more information on the 2024 Pritzker Military Symposium: Assessing Global Security visit https://www.pritzkermilitary.org/2024-pritzker-military-symposium

About Pritzker Military Museum & Library

The Pritzker Military Museum & Library aims to increase the public's understanding of military history, military affairs, and national security by providing a forum for the study and exploration of our military - past, present, and future - with a specific focus on their stories, sacrifices, and values. With national and global reach, these spaces and events aim to share the stories of those who served and their contributions as citizen soldiers, helping citizens everywhere appreciate the relationship between the armed forces and the civilians whose freedoms they protect. A non-governmental, non-partisan organization, the Museum & Library features diverse collections, scholarly initiatives, and public programs from its flagship center in downtown Chicago to its world-class research center and park in Somers, Wisconsin.

