PRIVACY ALERT: AnnieMac Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 171,000 Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private, personal information of 171,074 customers of American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC (known as "AnnieMac Home Mortgage"), a New Jersey-based mortgage loan provider.

On or about November 14, 2024, AnnieMac notified its customers that a threat actor gained access to its systems and viewed and copied certain customer records. Although the data breach occurred between August 21-23, 2024, AnnieMac did not notify its customers until approximately three months later, which may have violated state and federal laws.

AnnieMac recently informed customers that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names and Social Security numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach from AnnieMac or an identity protection service and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/anniemac

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents consumers, employees, and shareholders in class actions and shareholder derivative actions against corporate defendants, focusing on data privacy. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Amber L. Schubert

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP