PRIVACY ALERT: Avis Rent A Car Under Investigation for Data Breach of Approximately 400,000 Customer Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private information of approximately 400,000 customers of Avis Rent A Car System, LLC, a New Jersey-based rental car company.

On or about September 5, 2024, Avis announced that an unauthorized third party gained access to one of its business applications between August 3 and 6, 2024 and obtained the confidential private information of its customers.

Avis recently informed customers that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, addresses, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, and financial information (including account numbers and credit or debit card numbers).

If your private information was stolen in the breach, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the companies' cybersecurity practices.

