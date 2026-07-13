PRIVACY ALERT: Inter-Con Security Systems, Inc. Under Investigation for Data Breach Affecting Approximately 2.7 Million Records

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breachthat led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of approximately 2.7 million individuals affiliated with Inter-Con Security Systems, Inc. ("Inter-Con"), a Pasadena, California-based multinational private security company that provides armed and unarmed security officers, risk management, protective services, executive protection, and security consulting to government, corporate, and critical infrastructure clients worldwide.

On June 19, 2026, the cybercriminal group ShinyHunters claimed to have breached Inter-Con and alleged the theft of approximately 2.7 million records.

As of this writing, Inter-Con has not confirmed the incident or notified affected individuals, which may violate federal or state data breach notification laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: personally identifiable information belonging to current and former employees, security personnel, and clients, as well as internal corporate data.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Inter-Con's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Inter-Con and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/intercon.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP