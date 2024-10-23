PRIVACY ALERT: Boston Children's Health Physicians Under Investigation for Data Breach of Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal and health information of patients of Boston Children's Health Physicians, LLP and The Children's Hospital Corporation d/b/a Boston Children's Hospital, a network of over 300 pediatric physicians operating in over 60 locations across New York's Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

On or about October 17, 2024, BCHP notified patients that a threat actor gained access to its network and took certain files. As a result of the data breach, the threat actor stole the private, personal information of BHCP's patients.

The BianLian Ransom ransomware group reportedly claimed responsibility for the data breach, adding BCHP to its extortion portal. BianLian claims to have stolen finance and HR data, email correspondence, database dumps, personally identifiable and health records, health insurance records, and data related to children.

BCHP recently informed patients that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, medical record numbers, health insurance information, billing information, and treatment information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

