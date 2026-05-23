PRIVACY ALERT: Radiology Associates of Richmond Under Investigation for Data Breach of Nearly 266,000 Records

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 266,000 individuals affiliated with Radiology Associates of Richmond ("RAR"), a private radiology practice founded in 1905 and based in central Virginia. With over 100 years of continuous operation, RAR provides comprehensive diagnostic and interventional imaging services, including X‑rays, CT scans, MRI, ultrasound, mammography, nuclear medicine, and advanced vascular and neuro‑interventional procedures, across several hospital and outpatient facilities in the Richmond area.

On or around July 25, 2025, an unauthorized actor gained access to RAR's systems, compromising the personal and protected health information of more than 266,000 current and former patients. On May 21, 2026, RAR began mailing individual notification letters to affected patients.

The following data may have been compromised in the breach: personally identifiable health and personal information.

If your health and personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to RAR's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with RAR and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/RadiologyAssociatesofRichmond.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Celina Reynes

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-5134

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP