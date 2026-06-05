PRIVACY ALERT: DentaQuest Under Investigation for Data Breach Affecting 2.6 Million Records

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of approximately 2.6 million individuals affiliated with DentaQuest, a Massachusetts-based dental and vision benefits administrator that manages dental insurance plans for Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, employers, health plans, and individual customers across all 50 states.

In May 2026, the cybercriminal extortion group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the attack and listed DentaQuest on its Dark Web data leak site, asserting it had exfiltrated more than 234 gigabytes of data from DentaQuest's systems. On June 2, 2026, DentaQuest confirmed the cybersecurity incident on its website, stating that it involved unauthorized access to a portion of its network.

DentaQuest has not yet reported the breach to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services or to state attorney general offices, which may violate federal and state notification laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers, home addresses, genders, government-issued IDs, health insurance information, and Medicaid IDs.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to DentaQuest's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with DentaQuest and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/dentaquest

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Celina Reynes

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-5134

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP