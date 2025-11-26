PRIVACY ALERT: Princeton University Under Investigation for Data Breach of Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal information of alumni, donors, faculty, students, parents, and other individuals affiliated with Princeton University in New Jersey.

On November 10, 2025, Princeton University learned that its University Advancement database was compromised by an external actor. Princeton University notified affected individuals via email on November 15, 2025.

The investigation is ongoing, but so far Princeton University has reported that the following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, email addresses, telephone numbers, home and business addresses, fundraising activities, and donations made to the University.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Princeton University's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Princeton University and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/princetonuniversity.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

