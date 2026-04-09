PRIVACY ALERT: DocketWise Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 116,000 Records

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 116,666 clients of law firm customers of DocketWise, a Texas-based immigration and case management solution designed for legal professionals.

In October 2025, DocketWise discovered that an unauthorized actor used valid credentials to clone certain third-party partner repositories, some of which were used as part of a data migration pipeline for the DocketWise application.

Although the breach was discovered in October 2025, DocketWise did not begin notifying impacted individuals until on or around April 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, passport numbers, financial account numbers, financial account username and access information, payment card numbers, payment card access information, governmental identification numbers, tax identification numbers, health insurance policy numbers, medical condition or treatment information, and username and access information for non-financial accounts.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to DocketWise's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with DocketWise and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/docketwise.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

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Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP