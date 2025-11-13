PRIVACY ALERT: Doctor Alliance, LLC Under Investigation for Data Breach of 1.2 Million Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to 1.2 million records held by Doctor Alliance, LLC ("Doctor Alliance"), a Texas-based healthcare technology firm that provides billing services to AccentCare, Intrepid, and other healthcare providers.

On November 7, 2025, a cybercriminal named "Kazu" reportedly posted 533 images of patient files containing information such as patients' names, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, Medicare numbers, medical record numbers, patients' primary and secondary diagnoses, their treatment plans (in detail and with treatment codes), safety measures, medications and dosages, and provider information. The cybercriminal claims to have 353 gigabytes of data consisting of over 1.2 million files.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Doctor Alliance's cybersecurity practices.

