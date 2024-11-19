PRIVACY ALERT: Great Plains Regional Medical Center Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 133,000 Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal and health information of 133,149 patients of Great Plains Regional Medical Center, an Oklahoma-based hospital system.

On or about November 7, 2024, Great Plains Regional Medical Center notified patients that it experienced a ransomware attack on its computer system. During that attack, a threat actor accessed, encrypted, and copied its files. As a result of the data breach, the threat actor stole the private, personal information of Great Plains' patients.

Great Plains Regional Medical Center recently informed patients that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, demographic information, health insurance information, clinical treatment information (such as diagnosis and medication information), driver's license numbers, and Social Security numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach from Great Plains Regional Medical Center or are a current or former patient of Great Plains and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/greatplainsmedical

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents consumers, employees, and shareholders in class actions and shareholder derivative actions against corporate defendants, focusing on data privacy. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Amber L. Schubert

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP