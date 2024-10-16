PRIVACY ALERT: Gryphon Healthcare Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 393,000 Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal and health information of 393,358 medical records held by Gryphon Healthcare, LLC, a Texas-based medical billing provider.

On or about October 11, 2024, Gryphon notified patients that a partner that Gryphon provides medical billing services for experienced a data security incident. As a result of this data breach, a threat actor may have accessed files and data containing information about patients for whom Gryphon provides medical billing services.

Gryphon recently informed patients that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, dates of birth, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of service, diagnosis information, health insurance information, medical treatment information, prescription information, provider information, and medical record numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach from Gryphon or an identity protection service and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/gryphon.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

