PRIVACY ALERT: Health Net of California, Inc. and Affiliated Companies Under Investigation for Data Breach Impacting More Than 1.3 Million Members

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach potentially impacting the confidential health information of more than 1.3 million individuals who obtained health insurance or other products or services from Health Net of California or its affiliated California companies, including Health Net Life Insurance Company, Health Net Community Solutions, and California Health & Wellness.

According to recent disclosures made to the California Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 1.3 million consumers were impacted by a data breach linked to the companies' use of the Accellion file sharing program. The breach may have included individuals' names, addresses, dates of birth, insurance ID numbers, and confidential health information, potentially including medical conditions and treatments. Health Net of California, Health Net Life Insurance Company, Health Net Community Solutions, and California Health & Wellness will be notifying impacted individuals directly.

If you received notification of this data breach or have health insurance from Health Net (or one of its affiliates) and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/blog/healthnet.

