PRIVACY ALERT: HealthEC Under Investigation for Data Breach of 4.5 Million Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal and health information of nearly 4.5 million patients by HealthEC LLC, a New Jersey-based health technology company.

According to the company, an unauthorized party gained access to HealthEC's computer systems between July 14 and July 23, 2023. During that time, the hackers copied the private financial and medical records of patients whose health providers had provided this information to HealthEC.

The company recently informed patients that the following personal and health information may have been stolen in the breach: names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, taxpayer ID numbers, health insurance information (including subscriber numbers and Medicare and Medicaid IDs), benefits and claims information (including patient accounts, claims, and treatment costs), medical record numbers, and medical records (including diagnoses, mental and physical conditions, drug prescriptions, and provider info).

Although the breach occurred nearly five months ago, HealthEC only began notifying impacted patients on or around December 22, 2023, which may have violated state and federal laws.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy.  As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to HealthEC's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach from HealthEC and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/healthec.

