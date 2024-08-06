PRIVACY ALERT: HealthEquity Under Investigation for Data Breach of 4.3 Million Members' Health Savings Account Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private information of 4.3 million members of HealthEquity, Inc., a Utah-based custodian of health savings accounts ("HSAs").

On or after June 26, 2024, HealthEquity announced that an unauthorized third party had accessed its systems through an unstructured data repository It discovered that this malicious actor used a partner's account to access its members' information and potentially disclosed the private personally identifiable information and protected health information of its members.

According to HealthEquity, the affected data consisted of sign-up information for accounts and benefits they administer, including full names, addresses, telephone numbers, employee IDs, employers, Social Security numbers, dependent information, and certain limited payment card information.

If your private information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to HealthEquity's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are or were a member of HealthEquity and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/healthequity.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Amber L. Schubert

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP