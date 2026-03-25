PRIVACY ALERT: Hightower Holding LLC Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 131,000 Records

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 131,483 individuals affiliated with Hightower Holding LLC and its subsidiaries Hightower Advisors, LLC; Hightower Securities, LLC; and Hightower Trust Company, N.A. (together, "Hightower"). Hightower is based in Illinois and provides wealth management and registered investment advisory services.

Between January 8, 2026 and January 9, 2026, an unauthorized actor accessed Hightower's network through a compromised user account and downloaded files. Then between January 19, 2026 and January 20, 2026, an unauthorized actor downloaded additional files through a different compromised user account.

DATA BREACH ALERT: Hightower Holding LLC. If your data was impacted you may be entitled to money damages. Post this

Although the breach began in January 2026, Hightower did not notify impacted individuals until March 23, 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, Social Security numbers, and driver's license numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Hightower's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Hightower and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/hightowerholding.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

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Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP