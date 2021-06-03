PRIVACY ALERT: Kroger Companies Including Ralphs, Foods Co, and Food 4 Less Under Investigation for Data Breach Impacting Nearly 1.5 Million Individuals

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach potentially impacting the confidential health information of nearly 1.5 million employees and pharmacy customers of the Kroger family of companies. The Kroger family of companies includes 30 different grocery chains located all around the United States. In California, Kroger operates stores under the Ralphs, Foods Co, and Food 4 Less brands.

According to recent disclosures made to the California Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 1.5 million individuals were impacted by a data breach linked to Kroger's use of the Accellion file sharing program. The breach may have included individuals' names, contact information, dates of birth, and benefits information from the Kroger Employee Health Plan as well as the confidential information of certain pharmacy and health clinic customers. Kroger will be notifying impacted individuals directly.

If you received notification of this data breach, are an employee of a Kroger-affiliated company, or were a customer of a Kroger-affiliated pharmacy or health clinic and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/blog/kroger.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Alexandra K. Green

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE: Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Related Links

http://schubertlawfirm.com

