PRIVACY ALERT: loanDepot Under Investigation for Data Breach of 16.6 Million Customer Records

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

25 Jan, 2024, 16:55 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private information of 16.6 million customers of loanDepot, a California-based retail mortgage lender.

On January 8, 2024, loanDepot disclosed that it had identified an unauthorized breach of its computer systems, which caused it shut down it loan origination and servicing systems.

On January 22, 2024, the company further disclosed that an authorized third party gained access to the sensitive personal information of approximately 16.6 million individuals in its systems.

loanDepot has not disclosed when the data breach began, when it first became aware of the breach, how long it allowed criminals to access its systems, what steps it has taken to secure those systems, or what private information the criminals stole.

However, the company collects extensive private information from its customers, including their financial information, tax information, insurance information, credit history, employment data, driver's licenses, and Social Security numbers. Some or all of this private information may have been stolen by criminals in the breach.

If you used loanDepot, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to loanDepot's cybersecurity practices.

If you are a loanDepot customer or received notification of this data breach and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/loandepot.

